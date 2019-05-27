Media Advisory - BC First Nations Health Authority to Release Opioid Overdose Data

COAST SALISH TERRITORY, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - The First Nations Heath Authority (FNHA), in partnership with the Provincial Health Officer, the Coroners Service of British Columbia and the First Nations Health Council (FNHC) invites you to the presentation of the most recent First Nations opioid overdose data.

Please join Dr. Evan Adams, FNHA Chief Medical Officer, Grand Chief Doug Kelly, the FNHC chairperson, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe on May 27 to hear about the impacts of the overdose crisis on the First Nations population and the need to take action as the gap widens between First Nations and the rest of the population.

When:

Monday, May 27, 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Where:

Morris J Wosk Centre for Dialogue – Simon Fraser University Downtown

580 W Hastings St, Vancouver, BC V6B 5K3 | 420 Strategy Room

Toll-Free Media Call-In

1-800-319-4610

Callers should dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the call.

