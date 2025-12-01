MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announced today that it has acquired ADG Capital Pty Ltd ("ADG"), an Australian engineering consultancy specializing in structural and civil engineering, construction services, and digital advisory.

This acquisition is a step towards AtkinsRéalis' ambition to build a larger scale presence in the Australian market. The addition of ADG's approximately 250 professionals to AtkinsRéalis' existing team creates an enhanced resource pool to capitalize on Australia's significant investment programs in infrastructure and other high growth customer end-markets, such as Defence and Power & Renewables in which AtkinsRéalis has recognized capabilities. Founded in 2002, ADG has a strong track record of long-term growth and a reputation for technical innovation, and is known for successfully delivering complex projects for its clients. The combination of ADG's entrepreneurial spirit and local presence with AtkinsRéalis' global scale creates a strong set of customer solution offerings in this key growth market.

"This is an exciting moment for our business in Australia, as we continue our 'Delivering Excellence, Driving Growth' strategy." said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis. "We are intent on building a business in Australia that feels different to work in and partner with – and this acquisition is a step forward on this journey. Combining ADG's responsiveness and client focus in local project delivery with our global platform will support the next phase of growth in our AMEA region. We warmly welcome our new colleagues from ADG and look forward to building our future together."

"The ADG team brings a depth of local knowledge, a closely aligned culture and an agile delivery model that complements our existing presence in Australia," said Richard Robinson, President, AMEA, AtkinsRéalis. "Together, we will be strengthening our position to meet the complex challenges of major infrastructure projects and help shape the future of Australia's cities and regions."

The addition of ADG's local expertise to AtkinsRéalis' global capabilities will provide enhanced value and a broader service offering to clients of both firms.

"Joining AtkinsRéalis builds on the momentum we've created at ADG and takes it further," said Marco Ficca, CEO of ADG. "Our people will have the opportunity to work on larger, diverse and more complex projects whilst growing their expertise across Australia and globally. Our clients will gain access to deeper technical capabilities and expanded resources, delivered with the same collaborative approach and relationship focus that's always defined us. Both organisations share a commitment to making a genuine difference through quality engineering and client-focused delivery. It's a union that strengthens what we do well and advances Australian engineering capability."

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ADG Engineers

Founded in 2002, ADG is a leading Australian engineering consultancy specializing in structural and civil engineering, construction services, and digital advisory. We design with purpose, creating sustainable solutions that make a difference to people, places and communities. Leveraging deep expertise in infrastructure and the built environment, we solve complex challenges with practical, innovative approaches. Our approach combines proven design principles with advanced technology to deliver commercial results and reduce complexity. From concept to delivery, we support clients with consulting, design and engineering, digital optimization and advisory services - always focused on their vision and measurable value. Learn more at adgce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies, including statements with respect to the acquisition of ADG (the "Transaction"), constitute "forward-looking statements" and can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof and are subject to important risks and uncertainties; management's estimates and expectations in relation to future economic and business conditions and other factors in relation to the Transaction and resulting impact on growth and accretion in various financial metrics; and the absence of significant undisclosed costs or liabilities associated with the Transaction.

The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For More Information: Media: Laurence Myre Leroux, Manager, External Communications and Media Relations, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]