Media Advisory - Athletes for CARE To Launch Enhanced Medical Cannabis Support Program for the Canadian Athletic Community
Nov 07, 2019, 09:54 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -
WHAT: Join Athletes for Care (A4C) as they launch their enhanced medical cannabis support program for the athletic community and A4C membership.
WHY: Founded by former professional athletes, A4C is uniting athletes as one voice for Community, Advocacy, Research and Education when addressing important issues including, post career, health and wellness and overall quality of life. They are the only non-profit organization empowering legendary athletes from every sport to use their influence to improve global standards of health, safety and quality of life. It is no secret that many athletes and retired athletes are benefiting from medical cannabis as a viable therapeutic option. A4C is committed to supporting athletes on this often confusing journey through patient support tools, data and research.
WHO:
- Athletes for CARE
- Strainprint Technologies Ltd.
- Dr. Mike Hart
- Special A4C Ambassadors:
- Ross Rebagliati, Olympic Gold Medalist
- Ryan VandenBussche, NHL
- Cody Crowley, Champion Triple C Boxer
- Nathan "The Timber Wolf" Millier, Champion Boxer
WHEN: Thursday, November 14th, 4p.m. EST
- Photo opportunities will commence at 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Bottom Line - 22 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5J 1C4
For more information about the event please visit https://www.athletesforcare.org/events-4/a-new-path-to-wellness
SOURCE Athletes for Care
For further information: PLEASE RSVP! Media Contact: Jessica Moran, 519-494-5379, Strainprint Technologies Ltd., jessica.moran@strainprint.ca
