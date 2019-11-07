Media Advisory - Athletes for CARE To Launch Enhanced Medical Cannabis Support Program for the Canadian Athletic Community

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -

WHAT: Join Athletes for Care (A4C) as they launch their enhanced medical cannabis support program for the athletic community and A4C membership.

WHY: Founded by former professional athletes, A4C is uniting athletes as one voice for Community, Advocacy, Research and Education when addressing important issues including, post career, health and wellness and overall quality of life. They are the only non-profit organization empowering legendary athletes from every sport to use their influence to improve global standards of health, safety and quality of life. It is no secret that many athletes and retired athletes are benefiting from medical cannabis as a viable therapeutic option. A4C is committed to supporting athletes on this often confusing journey through patient support tools, data and research.

WHO:

Athletes for CARE

Strainprint Technologies Ltd.

Dr. Mike Hart

Special A4C Ambassadors:

Ross Rebagliati , Olympic Gold Medalist



Ryan VandenBussche , NHL



Cody Crowley , Champion Triple C Boxer



Nathan "The Timber Wolf" Millier, Champion Boxer

WHEN: Thursday, November 14th, 4p.m. EST

Photo opportunities will commence at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Bottom Line - 22 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5J 1C4

For more information about the event please visit https://www.athletesforcare.org/events-4/a-new-path-to-wellness

