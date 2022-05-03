OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Health Sciences (CAHS) will be releasing its assessment report on autism on May 10th, 2022.

This assessment was requested by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to help inform policy makers as they consider the development of a National Autism Strategy.

This highly anticipated report for Autistic people and their families points to evidence-based key findings with regard to much-needed supports for Autistic people and their families and options to enable Autistic people to better thrive in the broader Canadian society.

The report's comprehensive approach provides suggested pathways to better social and economic inclusion of Autistic people in society.

