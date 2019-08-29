Media Advisory - As classes resume, education workers reveal the consequences for students of a school year beleaguered by cuts

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - At the start of the new school year, education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) will appear at a news conference to provide details of "the new normal" for students, families and schools in Doug Ford's Ontario.

Workers who deliver a variety of education services in schools will share their firsthand reports of what's in store for students this year, as the government's education cuts are felt across all areas of the province's public education system.

WHO: Laura Walton, President, CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, accompanied by CUPE members representing custodians, education assistants, instructors, office and clerical workers, and other job classifications



WHAT: Briefing on the impact of cuts that will be felt in the coming school year by students, families and teachers.



WHEN: Tuesday, September 3 at 10.30 a.m.



WHERE: Queen's Park Media Studio, Ontario Legislature, Queen's Park, Toronto

For further information: Mary Unan, CUPE Communications, 647-390-9839; Laura Walton, President of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, 613-922-6711

