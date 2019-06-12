MEDIA ADVISORY - Arterra Wines Canada is announcing the re-birth of a prominent Niagara wine in partnership with international award-winning winemaker, Thomas Bachelder

At this esteemed vineyard, located in the Jordan Bench, we will unveil a beloved wine known for its distinct sense of place

WHAT: Arterra Wines Canada, in partnership with winemaker, Thomas Bachelder will announce their recent collaboration to re-birth a revered Ontario, single-vineyard, VQA wine. This Jordan Bench Vineyard will once again be home to wines expressive of this exceptional terroir.

You will learn what inspired the collaboration, about the unique terroir of this distinct vineyard location and what these wines have meant as part of the fabric of the Ontario wine industry.

About this vineyard:

These vineyards were planted with rootstock imported directly from Burgundy and low-yield vines were harvested using an unhurried approach - hand-picked, hand-sorted and moved using a gravity flow system that ensured careful handling. These techniques, combined with Bachelder's personal expertise in cool-climate winemaking, helped create wines that truly raised the bar on quality for the Canadian wine industry and put the Niagara region's terroir on the map.

WHO: Thomas Bachelder, Winemaker Gerald Klose, Director, Viticulture – Arterra Wines Canada



WHEN: Thursday June 13th, 2019 9:00 AM EST



WHERE: 2738 King Street, Jordan ON (just west of Jordan Road)

Please note this is a vineyard location. There will be a tent with refreshments, but no facilities are located on site.

PHOTO OPPORTUNITY:

Thomas Bachelder and Gerald Klose, unveiling a bottle in the vineyard which inspired its creation.

