Media Advisory: Announcement regarding the Québec Bridge

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to attend an important event regarding the Québec Bridge with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec; Joël Lightbound, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert; and Régis Labeaume, Québec City's Mayor.

Date: Friday, August 23, 2019



Time: 2:30 p.m.



Location: Aquarium du Québec

Terrace of Alizé Restaurant

1675 Avenue des Hôtels, Québec

City of Québec, Quebec

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Tel.: 613-697-3778, Email: ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; David O'Brien, Communication Advisor, City of Québec, Tel: 418-641-6210, Email: david.obrien@ville.quebec.qc.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, Tel.: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

