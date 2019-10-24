Media Advisory: Alberta media invited to attend Travel Alberta Industry Conference - Monday, October 28 in Banff

Keynote address: Tourism in Alberta – The Next Ten

CALGARY, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Tourism is a cornerstone of the Alberta economy, generating revenue, creating jobs, supporting businesses, and building healthy communities.

Royce Chwin, CEO, Travel Alberta will discuss what the industry needs to do differently to grow provincial tourism revenue to $20 billion by 2030.

He will also announce a positive industry development that will support the continued growth of Alberta's visitor economy.

When: Monday, October 28, 2019 Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – Van Horne Ballroom, 405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB Who: Royce Chwin, CEO, Travel Alberta, and tourism industry leaders Program:



Breakfast buffet: Media are invited to join us at a reserved table 7:45-8:15 a.m. Conference opening, including greetings from Miranda Rosin, MLA for Banff-Kananaskis, and Indigenous blessing 8:15 a.m. Travel Alberta CEO Royce Chwin: Tourism in Alberta: The Next Ten 8:50 a.m. Media availability: Royce Chwin Approx. 10 a.m.



