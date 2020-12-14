Media Advisory: Aéro Mag unveils the world's first electrically powered aircraft de-icing truck

Introduction of this new technology at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Mag, a company specializing in integrated aircraft de-icing operations and the recovery, recycling, and reuse of used de-icing products, will unveil the world's first electrically powered aircraft de-icing truck on December 17. This truck will help reduce the company's environmental footprint by considerably reducing the diesel fuel consumption required for its operation. Designed and manufactured by The Vestergaard Company, in close collaboration with Aéro Mag's team, this world's first electrically powered de-icing truck is a testament to Aéro Mag's ongoing commitment to safety, operational efficiency, innovation and environmental protection.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17: MEDIA EVENT – UNVEILING AND DEMONSTRATION

Unveiling of the world's first electrically powered aircraft de-icing truck and demonstration of de-icing operation on an Air Canada fleet aircraft.

Date: Thursday, December 17, 2020, 10 AM

Location: Aéro Mag, 8181, Hervé Saint-Martin St., Saint-Laurent, QC H4S 2A5

Participants: Members of Aéro Mag's Management Team, Government representatives and Aéroports de Montréal representatives

Important: There will be detailed instructions to follow, including temperature taking and wearing of masks.

Mandatory Registration: Please contact Marc Duchesne at (514) 277-3508 or [email protected] to confirm your presence.

About Aéro Mag

Aéro Mag is a private company based in Montreal and incorporated in 1994, specializing in aircraft de-icing, de-icing center management and recycling of used de-icing products.

Today, the company has more than 1,500 employees in 17 airports around the world. To date, it has de-iced more than 500,000 aircraft.

For further information: Marc Duchesne, Ryan Affaires publiques, T. 514 277-3508, [email protected]