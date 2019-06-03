Media Advisory - AccessAbility at the Human Rights Tribunal and the Landlord and Tenant Board

TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Law Society of Ontario, along with ARCH Disability Law Centre, will host a discussion panel about accessibility at administrative tribunals as part of the National AccessAbility Week 2019. With a focus on the Human Rights Tribunal and the Landlord and Tenant Board, speakers will discuss procedural accommodations for persons with disabilities to ensure equal access to administrative tribunals. The panel will also address recent case law related to procedural accommodations and explore creative strategies to address barriers faced by persons with disabilities in accessing this system.

Malcolm Mercer, Treasurer of the Law Society of Ontario, and Roberto Lattanzio, Executive Director of ARCH Disability Law Centre, will open the event with welcome remarks.

Speakers:

• Ena Chadha - Human Rights Lawyer and Chair of the Human Rights Legal Support Centre Board of

Directors • Karen Andrews - Staff Lawyer, Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario (ACTO); Acting Director, Tenant

Duty Counsel Program • Wade Poziomka - Human Rights Lawyer and Partner, Ross & McBride LLP

Moderator:

Jessica De Marinis - Staff Lawyer, ARCH Disability Law Centre

When: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Networking reception: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Law Society of Ontario

130 Queen St. West, Toronto, Ontario

(Enter via east doors facing City Hall)

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook

SOURCE The Law Society of Ontario

For further information: Media interested in attending are asked to register in advance by contacting Gelek Badheytsang, Communications Advisor, External Relations and Communications at gbadheyt@lso.ca or 416-947-5273.

Related Links

http://www.lsuc.on.ca

