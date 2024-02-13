TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The winners of the 2024 Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), presented by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), will be announced this week.

WHAT: 2024 Canadian Car of the Year winners announcement

WHO: Canadian Car of the Year Chair, Stephen Elmer, Co-host, Jesse Caron

WHEN: Thursday February 15, 2024

WHERE: Canadian International AutoShow, Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC);

online at www.canadiancaroftheyear.ca @canadiancaroftheyear

About Canadian Car of the Year (CCOTY)

The Canadian Car of the Year (CCOTY) awards have been ongoing since 1986 and since inception the goal of the program has not changed: we seek to provide Canadians with reliable car buying advice, sourced from professional, well-respected automotive journalists from all corners of the country.

The CCOTY awards are conducted by the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC), a professional association that connects Canada's best auto journalists and provides consumers with unbiased car buying advice from across the industry in all media mediums.

Thousands of test drives take place each year across Canada and journalists use these experiences to vote on stand out vehicles in each segment. Thousands of data points collected in the process provide insight on which vehicles deserve to be singled out in their segment.

Starting in 2024 and moving forward, the CCOTY awards will announce four main category winners:

Canadian Car of the Year

Canadian Electric Car of the Year

Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year

For more information, www.canadiancaroftheyear.ca or follow us on social @canadiancaroftheyear

About Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC)

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, photographers, and corporate members whose focus is the automobile and the Canadian automotive industry. Collectively, its primary objectives are to promote, encourage, support, and facilitate professionalism in Canadian automotive journalism and to ensure factual and ethical reporting about the automobile and automotive issues to Canadian consumers. This is achieved through the work of its members and AJAC's annual vehicle testing and evaluation events, the Canadian Car of the Year Awards (CCOTY), Innovation Awards, and EcoRun.

SOURCE Automobile Journalists Association of Canada

For further information: Stephen Elmer, CCOTY Chair, 647-523-6494, [email protected]; Evan Williams, AJAC President, 902-401-1784, [email protected]; Cindy Hawryluk, AJAC Operations & Events Manager, 905-978-7239, [email protected]