Media Advisory - 2021 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium

CALGARY, AB, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The 2021 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium will take place on April 6-7 in a virtual format. This year's keynote speakers, fireside chats and panels will be hosted as a video webcast on a WebEx platform.

Canada's premier energy conference connects the upstream oil and natural gas industry with the investment community. Presentations, discussions and keynote speakers will address how the upstream sector is managing through the current unprecedented market conditions and the future of the industry.

When: Tuesday, April 6, 2021 – 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. MST / 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. EST

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – 7:00 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. MST / 9:00 a.m. - 3:50 p.m. EST



Video Media is required to register with [email protected] in advance of the webcast: 2021 Scotiabank CAPP Energy Symposium to obtain webcast portal instructions. This investment conference is not open to the public



Speakers: April 6

Opening keynote: Remarks from Frank J. Macchiarola, Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, American Petroleum Institute





Keynote speaker: Remarks from the Premier of Alberta followed by virtual audience Q&A moderated by Tim McMillan, President and CEO of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers

The Honourable Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta, MLA for Calgary-Lougheed

Tim McMillan, President and CEO, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers





Panel: Technological Innovation; Lowering GHG Intensity and Improving Sustainability

Joy Romero, Vice President, Technology, Innovation & Asset Integrity, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

Rhona DelFrari, Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP, Stakeholder Engagement, Cenovus Energy Inc

Sherri Evers, Vice President, Commercial and Corporate Development, Imperial Oil Ltd

Jon Mitchell, Vice President, Sustainability, Suncor Energy Inc





Panel: Conventional Oil: Fully funded and Delivering Free Cash Flow = Better Returns for Shareholders

Imad Mohsen, President and CEO, Parex Resources Inc

Curtis Hicks, President and CEO, Vermilion Energy Inc

Grant Fagerheim, President and CEO, Whitecap Resources Inc





April 7

Keynote speaker: Remarks from Premier of Saskatchewan followed by a fireside chat with Alex Pourbaix, President and CEO of Cenovus Energy Inc. and CAPP Board Chair

The Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan, MLA Rosthern-Shellbrook

Alex Pourbaix, President and CEO, Cenovus Energy Inc., CAPP Board Chair





Panel: What does the Future Hold for Canadian Natural Gas?

Andy Mah, CEO, Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd

Jeff Tonken, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Birchcliff Energy Ltd

Darren Gee, President, CEO and Director, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp





Panel: Royalty Companies: Stable Business Models in Volatile Markets

David Spyker, President and CEO, Freehold Royalties Ltd

Andrew Phillips, President and CEO, PrairieSky Royalty Ltd

Marty Staples, President and CEO, Topaz Energy Corp



CAPP media events: CAPP will also offer the following virtual press conferences open to questions for all media, hosted as a video webcast on a Cision platform:





April 7

12:20 p.m. MST/2:20 p.m. EST

The future of Natural Gas in Canada

Tim McMillan, President and CEO, CAPP

Jeff Tonken, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Birchcliff Energy Ltd

Michael Rose, President and CEO, Tourmaline Oil Corp





1:00 p.m. MST/3:00 p.m. EST

State of the Industry and Canada's Economic Recovery

Tim McMillan, President and CEO, CAPP



Video

webcast: Media is required to register with [email protected] in advance of CAPP's press conferences to obtain access information. These media events are not open to the public

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) represents companies, large and small, that explore for, develop and produce natural gas and oil throughout Canada. CAPP's member companies produce about 80 per cent of Canada's natural gas and oil. CAPP's associate members provide a wide range of services that support the upstream oil and natural gas industry. Together CAPP's members and associate members are an important part of a national industry with revenues from oil and natural gas production of about $116 billion a year. CAPP's mission, on behalf of the Canadian upstream oil and natural gas industry, is to advocate for and enable economic competitiveness and safe, environmentally and socially responsible performance.

For further information: Elisabeth Besson, Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, (C): 403-465-2548, (E): [email protected]

