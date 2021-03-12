Medeze Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Stem Cell Banking Market with Its Pioneering, Full Spectrum Services

"Medeze was the first stem cell banking company in Thailand to bank mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) derived from placenta, cord tissue, and adipose tissue. Its excellence in conducting advanced stem cell-based regenerative therapies is reflected in more than 15,000 successful treatments in applications that help address emerging healthcare needs," said Norazah Bachok, Analyst, Best Practice, Asia-Pacific. "Through its non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT) application, it managed to capture a 70% market share in Thailand within a year of introduction. Its comprehensive and advanced technologies, prestigious global accreditations, and strong customer-centric relationships contributed to a tremendous impact on its customer satisfaction rate, which is greater than 90%."

On top of being Thailand's largest and most experienced MSC bank, Medeze offers cord blood banking, cord tissue banking, and adipose tissue banking. In addition, the company is involved in the full spectrum of stem cell research, with its research and development (R&D) department focused on assisting researchers and scientists in evolving the field of advanced regenerative medicine that could become a crucial tool in saving lives. The company has shown a firm commitment to upholding industry-leading quality and international standards, customer satisfaction, and future-focused initiatives both in storage and in the development of clinical applications and research.

In addition to innovative stem cell applications, Medeze has experienced success in stem cell therapy for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, cirrhosis, and other degenerative diseases and has successfully delivered quality services with more than 97% customer satisfaction. Moreover, the company has provided storage services for 60 years, instead of the standard 20 or 25 years. With ten regional branches in Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Cambodia, New Zealand, and Australia, Medeze is firmly entrenched in the market.

"Medeze pioneered the application of cord MSCs, early amniotic fluid collection, and the NIPT application to emerge as the undisputed leader in the market," noted Bachok. "Aggressive development of advanced facilities, excellent technology innovations, and continuous research partnerships with leading global industry organizations have established it as the stem cell banking partner of choice."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Technology Innovation Leadership Award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

