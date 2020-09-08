Medcan partners with LIFT session to extend its wellness services beyond the clinic

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Medcan, a global leader in wellness, is delighted to announce its partnership with LIFT session, enhancing its wellness offering to corporate customers and families and making virtual training accessible to all its clients.

As Work from Home has become a reality, with many organizations looking at implementing it permanently or in a hybrid fashion, this partnership helps extend Medcan's preventative wellness solutions beyond the clinic and makes virtual training sessions with its team of experts accessible to clients anywhere.

With best-in-industry digital tools such as customized exercise programming, digital equipment and digital assessment, the LIFT session platform ensures the Medcan elite standard of fitness coaching can be offered to clients remotely. Clients will experience highly engaging virtual training sessions with their world class Medcan fitness coaches helping them every step of the way within the Medcan Eat Move Think philosophy.

"Fitness is one of Medcan's key pillars. Virtual training provides an opportunity to help clients stay accountable and engaged when they are unable to be on-site," said Andrew Zimakas, Medcan's Chief Product and Revenue Officer. "We chose LIFT session as our virtual fitness partner because their platform allows for an exceptional and personalized client experience, the best out of every vendor we tested, and the LIFT session team is fully aligned with our philosophy."

"There is no better proactive health management approach than building fitness into our lifestyle," says David Sciacca, COO of LIFT session. "This applies to physical and mental health management. Extending Medcan's reach through virtual fitness will allow their experts to have an even bigger impact on their client's health and accelerate progress towards their goals. Together with Medcan, we are making elite fitness coaching available and accessible to Medcan clients from anywhere in the world."

To learn more about the service, please visit Medcan's website at: medcan.com/fitness

ABOUT MEDCAN

Medcan provides services that inspire our clients to live well, for life. During our more than 30 years in operation, Medcan has become the nation's largest provider of health inspiration, partnering with our 50,000 clients to set and achieve health and wellness goals both in-person and virtually. For more information about Medcan, email [email protected]

ABOUT LIFT SESSION

LIFT session is a digital fitness platform that helps wellness providers offer premium virtual fitness services to their clients. With LIFT's best-in-class virtual personal training, virtual group training and wellness broadcast services LIFT is capable of extending its partner's service offering beyond their physical locations and make their service offerings available to clients anywhere. By offering services through wellness providers and businesses, LIFT session offers its online fitness platform to millions of customers globally. Follow LIFT session on Instagram and Facebook @liftsession.

SOURCE LIFT Digital Inc.

For further information: Mike Tan, [email protected]

Related Links

liftsession.com

