Medavie named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Medavie is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers. The national competition, now entering its 22nd year, celebrates employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces to their employees.

"This honour is a testament to our employees' dedication and relentless pursuit of our collective mission to improve the wellbeing of Canadians," says Bernard Lord, CEO of Medavie. "Throughout the pandemic, our team has excelled by living our values of being caring, accountable, responsive, innovative and community-minded."

Top 100 employers are evaluated on criteria such as employee benefits, training opportunities, performance management and community involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

"At Medavie, we are fostering a culture that promotes openness, understanding and sense of belonging where everyone can bring their true selves to work," says Lord. "We've been listening to our team to understand how we can continue to provide relevant support, while being flexible with where and how our team members work. This makes us more productive, and that's better for our patients, members, clients and communities."

With more than 7,200 employees across the country, Medavie has earned a place in the Hall of Fame of Canada's Most Admired Cultures and is certified as an Imagine Canada Caring Company. As a not-for-profit organization Medavie focuses its giving on benefitting the communities it serves, including the creation of a $5 million COVID-19 response to address Canadians' immediate needs, with a focus on food insecurity and mental health.

Learn about Medavie's selection as a Top 100 Employer on Medavie.ca, Canada's Top 100 website and on Eluta.ca.

About Medavie:

Medavie is a national health solutions partner. Together, with our more than 7,200 employees, we are committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

Medavie oversees Medavie Blue Cross, a premier all-in-one benefits carrier and public health program administrator, and Medavie Health Services, a national primary health care solutions organization and the largest contracted provider of emergency management services in Canada.

We don't have shareholders. Instead, we are proud to invest in the Medavie Health Foundation to address some of our country's most pressing physical and mental health care challenges.

SOURCE Medavie

For further information: Caitlin Ferguson, Senior Communications Advisor, Medavie, [email protected], 902-471-8589

Related Links

https://www.medavie.ca/

