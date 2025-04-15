Medavie Foundation announces their largest multi-year investment in access to membership at the YMCAs of Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The YMCAs of Nova Scotia are pleased to announce a renewed multi-year partnership with the Medavie Foundation, to increase access to YMCA facilities across Nova Scotia. This increased investment of $2.25 Million over the next three years will support thousands of individuals with subsidized memberships to access the programming available at their local YMCA.

"The YMCA firmly believes that no one is denied access due to financial circumstance, and the need for financial assistance is greater than ever," says President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Halifax/Dartmouth, Brian Posavad. "Thanks to this partnership with the Medavie Foundation, we have welcomed over 3,500 financially assisted YMCA members into our health and wellness facilities across the province. We've seen a 55% increase year over year."

This funding enables YMCAs of Nova Scotia to offer more memberships through financial assistance, working with community partners across the province to expand access and help individuals and families reach their full potential.

"YMCAs across Nova Scotia play a vital role in bringing together people and creating connections," said Bernard Lord, CEO of Medavie. "We recognize the important impact that communities like the Y have on overall wellbeing, which is why we're proud to support the YMCA through this investment—enhancing access to programs and services that help people stay active and connected."

