Medavia Joins De Havilland Canada's Network of Authorized Service Facilities Supporting Dash 8 Series Aircraft

DUBAI, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced today that it has enhanced support for operators of Dash 8 Series aircraft by entering into an agreement with Mediterranean Aviation Company Limited ("Medavia"), whereby Medavia will become a De Havilland Canada Authorized Service Facility (ASF). Under the ASF agreement, which takes effect immediately, Medavia will offer heavy check maintenance services from its facilities located in Malta.

"As the fleet of commercial aircraft continues to grow in the Middle East and Africa, we are pleased to be working with De Havilland Canada to extend our MRO activities to cover the Dash 8 Series turboprops," said Mohamed Dau, Managing Director, Medavia. "Dash 8 turboprops have proven to be rugged and reliable aircraft and perform admirably at the most challenging airports in the Middle East and Africa, so we look forward to adding them to our maintenance portfolio and increasing our support to operators in the region."

"As a seasoned MRO provider, Medavia is ideally positioned to offer maintenance services to the increasing number of operators in Africa and the Middle East from its strategic position in Malta," said Todd Young, Chief Operating Officer, De Havilland Canada. "The company's experience supporting the oil and gas industry and operating at remote airfields provides the first-hand knowledge that will be of great benefit to our operators. We are very excited to welcome Medavia to our network of Authorized Service Facilities.

"The fleet of Dash 8 Series turboprops in the Middle East and Africa continues to grow and we anticipate this to be a market that will continue to select the cost-efficient Dash 8-400 aircraft based on its hot and high performance characteristics, higher payload than its competitors, and potential to develop under-served markets where there is now little or no air connectivity," added Mr. Young.

De Havilland Canada's global network of Authorized Service Facilities for the Dash 8 Series aircraft includes Jazz Technical Services, Halifax, Canada; Flybe, Exeter, United Kingdom; SAMCO, Maastricht, The Netherlands; Ethiopian Airlines, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; GMR Aero Technic, Hyderabad, India; Hawker Pacific, Cairns, Australia; and Falcon Aviation Services, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates -- announced earlier this week.

About Medavia

Mediterranean Aviation Company Limited, better known as Medavia, has been a success story since 1978. Medavia is highly experienced in the establishment and operation of line maintenance stations inclusive of the technical support in the field under normal and AOG situations. Through its MRO facilities, branded as Medavia Technics, it is able to offer heavy base maintenance, full refurbishments and modifications, painting jobs and other at its state-of-the-art hangar facility geographically located in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea – Malta. The Company with its own fleet of aircraft has made its name running charters to and from remote airfields of the oil and gas industry. www.medavia.com

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With its acquisition of the Dash 8 aircraft program, Longview Aviation Capital has proudly relaunched De Havilland Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands. De Havilland Canada's portfolio includes sales and production of the Dash 8-400 aircraft, one of the world's most important commercial aircraft, as well as support for the worldwide fleet of Dash 8-100/200/300/400 aircraft. The company is committed to maintain the brand's 90-year-old reputation for expertise, excellence and reliability in its manufacturing and commercial operations, and through its global network providing customer services and support. Increasingly, the company is focused on the cost competitiveness of aircraft across their lifespan. https://dehavilland.com

