MEC NOW OPEN IN HUDSON'S BAY STORES AND LIVE ON THEBAY.COM TO GEAR UP PEOPLE IN CANADA FOR OUTDOOR ADVENTURES

Canada's go-to outdoor retailer has opened three Hudson's Bay shop-in-shops in the Greater Toronto Area and launched nationally on The Bay's online marketplace

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's go-to outdoor retailer, Mountain Equipment Company (MEC), has officially opened three premier shop-in-shops across the GTA in Hudson's Bay stores at Yorkdale and Square One Shopping Centres, and in the flagship Hudson's Bay store on Queen Street. Ontario has heaps of wild spaces for hiking, camping and climbing, and the new MEC locations serve as convenient destinations to gear up before heading outside.

MEC’s new shop within Hudson’s Bay Square One (CNW Group/MEC)

In addition to the new shop-in-shops, MEC has debuted nationally on TheBay.com. More than 400 MEC Label styles have launched in time for the peak holiday season, including outerwear, base layers, supplies for kids, camping gear and packs, with more styles being added soon.

"MEC doors are officially open at Hudson's Bay stores across the GTA and we're thrilled to give Torontonians more access to outdoor gear and expert advice," said Eric Claus, CEO and Chair of MEC. "We've spent more than 50 years inspiring people to get active outside and our latest shops have everything outdoor enthusiasts of all levels need for their next adventure – come say hi!"

From weatherproof jackets, hiking boots and base layers to sleeping bags, backpacks, and snowshoes, the new shops at Hudson's Bay are packed with quality gear, apparel and footwear from fan-favourite brands including Scarpa, Salomon, The North Face, Black Diamond and its much-loved in-house brand, MEC Label. In store, expert MEC staffers are ready to give first-hand advice, whether shoppers are looking for tents, trail runners or bike lights. As with MEC standalone stores, all purchases made at the new MEC shop-in-shops are backed by its Rocksolid Guarantee .

MEC's presence at Hudson's Bay stores reflect the outdoor retailer's brand, with inspiring imagery, forest scenes, and mannequins for different activities woven throughout each space. MEC's strong community values are represented with the inclusion of a community wall spotlighting its Outdoor Impact program and community partners.

Each 7,000 to 11,000 square foot MEC at Hudson's Bay space operates like a standalone MEC store, except for bike and ski service stations and some larger items. Outdoor enthusiasts can purchase bulky items like skis, bikes, canoes and kayaks online, with the help of MEC staffers in store.

MEC Hudson's Bay Queen Street

Second floor, 176 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON M5C 2L7

Phone: 647-216-0160

MEC Hudson's Bay Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Second floor, 3401 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T9

Phone: 647-216-0169

MEC Hudson's Bay Square One Shopping Centre

Mall entrance, 100 City Centre Drive, Mississauga, ON L5B 2C9

Phone: 647-216-2816

Images

ABOUT MEC

Established in 1971, Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) is Canada's go-to place for technical outdoor gear, know-how and inspiration. Combining high-quality apparel and equipment with expert advice and first-hand experience, MEC supports a wide range of activities including camping, snowsports, watersports, cycling, climbing, hiking, trail running and travel.

For decades, MEC has been a strong backer of sustainability and community initiatives and has invested $48 million (and counting) into non-profit organizations that support outdoor recreation and conservation. For more information, visit www.mec.ca , follow @mec, or visit one of our stores nationwide.

ABOUT THE BAY

Through a digital-first, purpose-driven lens, The Bay helps Canadians live their best style of life. The Bay operates thebay.com featuring Marketplace, one of the largest premium life & style digital platforms in Canada, with a seamless connection to a network of 84 Hudson's Bay stores. The Bay has established a reputation for quality and style through an unrivalled assortment of products and categories including fashion, home, beauty, food concepts and more. Follow us on our social media channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok .

The Bay and Hudson's Bay operate under the HBC brand portfolio. Founded in 1670, HBC is North America's oldest company. The signature stripes are a registered trademark of HBC.

SOURCE MEC

For further information: FOR MEC: Sarah Mayer, Communications Director, [email protected]; FOR THE BAY, Lauren Polyak, Public Relations Director, [email protected]