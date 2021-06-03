MEC Announces Submission of Listing Statement to the CSE in Coordination with Albert Labs RTO

Albert Labs going public soon.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - ME Resource Corp ("MEC" or the "Company") (CNSX: MEC) (OTC: MEEXF) announced today that the Company has submitted an initial listing statement (the "Listing Statement") supporting its application for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in conjunction with its previously announced reverse take-over transaction ("RTO") with Albert Labs ("Albert Labs"). Albert Labs, a psychedelics drug developer using accelerated pathways to address urgent and unmet mental health needs across Europe. The Listing Statement submission will initiate a consulting phase by the CSE with the Company in preparation for subsequent listing (the "Listing") of the common shares in the capital of the resulting issuer Albert Labs, subject to satisfying requirements of the CSE. While there can be no guarantee the Common Shares will be successfully listed on the CSE, Albert Labs and the Company work towards the listing execution of definitive documents and closing with respect to the RTO definitive agreement dated March 5th .

Chand Jagpal, the Chief Operations Officer of Albert Labs, stated "The much anticipated submission of the listing statement represents a significant milestone for Albert Labs. We're excited to move towards our goal of becoming a public company to attract growth capital and enable Albert Labs to continue towards its goal of being a worldwide leader and provide accelerated access to psychedelics medicines and therapy"

Albert Labs leverages Real-World Evidence (RWE) studies in the UK and across Europe to accelerate access to its proprietary natural psychedelics-based therapies for patients with urgent, unmet mental health needs. For more information about the company, please see below:

Business of Albert Labs Inc.

Listen to Albert Labs' Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Malcolm Barratt-Johnson introduce Albert Labs and their mission here ( https://youtu.be/_yMkrZgeU7k ).

Albert Labs is the first psychedelic company to leverage Real World Evidence (RWE) Studies to accelerate access to approved psychedelic medicines in hospital settings across the UK and Europe to treat mental health indications with urgent and high unmet needs. Albert will own the wide dataset collected in the studies to develop an IP stack around unique formulation and delivery mechanisms of its approved psychedelics drug therapy.

A laboratory based, clinical research and drug development enterprise, focused on improving patient access to psychedelic assisted therapies. Starting with cancer-related anxiety, depression and existential crisis, Albert Labs will bring proprietary natural psilocybin-assisted therapy to the UK and Europe before expanding globally. Albert Labs is going through an RTO with a listing expected soon. More details can be found in our previous news release.

Albert Labs has submitted applications for psychedelic research and a dealer's license which will allow the Company to test, possess, buy and sell MDMA, psilocybin, psilocin, DMT and mescaline in its lab in Burnaby, BC Canada. These Health Canada licenses will also allow the company to export, test, and conduct R&D on these controlled substances.

Watch a short "About Albert Labs" video and hear more of the investment opportunity here ( https://youtu.be/otQezIvmIXI ).

ME Resource Corp.

Dr Michael Raymont, Chairman

Accelerating patient access to safe and effective psychedelic-assisted therapy.

For further information: Tel: +44 7828 008237, Email: [email protected]; 21 Marylebone High St, Unit 6, Marylebone, London, W1U 4PE, UNITED KINGDOM; 6996, Merritt Ave, Burnaby, BC, V5J 4R6, CANADA