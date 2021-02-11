Meal delivery company Wholesome GO elevates the dinner experience with a Fajita Fiesta Family Kit and virtual game to feed families appetites for a healthy and entertaining night in

Wholesome GO is fueling everyday moments by serving up delicious and convenient chef prepared meals for busy families. "We know that families are struggling with the pandemic - cooking fatigue, co-working and learning at home and feeling less connected to others. Meal time has lost its luster," says Vice President, Julia Selby. "Our mission is to bring back the dinner table – to nourish and connect families, and convenient, healthy meals served with conversation starters are how we are doing that. We're bringing the moments back to meal time."

Wholesome GO was created by Wholesome Kids Catering - a pivot move in response to Ontario's first lockdown and ongoing customer requests for healthy meals at home. The company is effectively filling the demand for at-home meals that keeps everyone healthy, sparks moments of meaningful conversation and takes the stress out of the family table. Unlike competitors, Wholesome GO focuses on convenience with ready-to-heat meals using wholesome, nourishing ingredients with no prep, and no subscription needed.

"Wholesome has been proudly serving families for over 27 years. We know kids and we know busy families," says Selby. "Along with getting an energy packed meal, parents can now make mealtime a stress-free family event that is enjoyed hours after the last bite."

As with all Wholesome GO meals, the Fajita Fiesta Family Kit is prepared by Red Seal Chefs, dietitian approved and checked over by an allergy specialist.

Wholesome GO is a family-owned business that nourishes lives by helping busy parents spend less time in the kitchen and more time with their families. The company is a division of Wholesome Kids Catering, a trusted partner that has grown to serve more than 35,000 delicious and nutrient dense hot meals and fresh snacks each day to over 500 child care centres and schools across the GTA. Wholesome GO delivers to select areas across the Greater Toronto Area from Brantford to Georgina at Lake Simcoe to Whitby.

