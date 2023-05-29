Meadowbank and Alliance Announce Strategic Financing Partnership

TORONTO, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Meadowbank Asset Management Inc. (Meadowbank) and Alliance Financing Group Ltd. (Alliance) are pleased to announce the formation of a strategic partnership to provide a suite of high demand financing solutions to small and medium sized business across Canada, the United States and selected countries internationally.

The financing solutions will be available through Octane Capital (Octane) and will include working capital loans, term loans, asset-based lending, factoring, invoice discounting, SR&ED Tax Credit financing and sub and mezzanine debt. Octane Capital is an operating name for Meadowbank.

"We recognize that it has become increasingly challenging for small and medium sized businesses to secure equity investments and capital to fund their growth and believe that our Octane Capital program will provide them with faster access to financing and enable them to pursue their growth strategy, without undue financial stress," says Rawn Lakhan, CEO of Meadowbank.

Bernard Shimkovitz, CEO of Alliance adds "we offer a diverse selection of the best financing products and solutions available in the marketplace today. As an aggregator of the financing products of a multitude of best-of-breed partners, we are uniquely positioned to provide businesses with the best financing products, solutions and rates available."

As the demand for financing solutions increases in an environment of more stringent conditions among traditional lenders, the Meadowbank-Alliance partnership looks forward to meeting the discerning needs of small and medium sized businesses.

About Meadowbank Asset Management Inc.

Established in 2006, Meadowbank Asset Management Inc. is registered as Portfolio Manager in Ontario and Alberta and Exempt Market Dealer in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and Quebec.

www.meadowbankasset.com

About Alliance Financing Group

With roots tracing back to 1989, Alliance Financing Group Ltd. is a premier one stop comprehensive commercial finance company of choice to small and mid-size businesses.

www.alliancefinancing .com

SOURCE Meadowbank Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Rawn Lakhan, 416-821-8375 (C); 416-864-2264 (O), [email protected]