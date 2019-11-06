Me Want Romper! Smash + Tess Debuts New Limited-Edition Sesame Street Collection

"Growing up watching Sesame Street and now sharing it with our own children, reinforces the timelessness of the show, meaningful characters, and significant themes; all developed to create a more thoughtful, compassionate, and inclusive community. As mothers, we not only care deeply about our own children, but the welfare and education of children worldwide. For us, partnering with Sesame Street is a dream come true!" , express Ashley Freeborn, Mercedes Laporte, and Teresa Freeborn, the three owners of Smash + Tess.

The two limited-edition Smash + Tess x Sesame Street rompers come in a full range of sizes from XXS-XXL for women and men ($129), and children's sizes three months to 11 years ($53), each featuring a print of the show's classic cast. They're made from a thicker version of the brand's signature blend of cotton, rayon, and bamboo, with a buttonless placket, cute cuffed jogger bottoms, and easy-undo hidden snaps for the men's models and kids sizes up to 2T.

Cookie Monster, Elmo, and Oscar the Grouch take centre stage on the Monster Romper, with an edgy all-over white print on a black base. The Street Smart Romper has the rest of the gang represented: The Count, Big Bird, and Grover, drawn in black on a cool heather grey background.

About Smash + Tess

From a Vancouver-based mother-daughter trio, Smash + Tess is ushering in a new wave of loungewear that's cozy, cute, and ethically-produced. By adhering to the tenants of slow fashion, Smash + Tess creates cult-worthy designs that are produced in North America under the best working conditions, while supporting causes that are close to their heart, like Sesame Workshop. Smash + Tess makes stylish and super comfortable loungewear for women, men, and children, made from premium, ethically-sourced cotton and bamboo fibers. Their clothing is designed to fit real bodies of all shapes and sizes - you can browse their collection here.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically-funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

