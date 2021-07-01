MDC Partners (MDCA) Agencies Celebrate 18 Cannes Lions Awards

Network agencies recognized for data-driven creative work that helped brands like Tinder, Volvo, and the National Football League engage new audiences.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- MDC Partners (MDCA) announced today five of its agencies earned a total of 18 awards during the 2020-2021 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the most presitigious annual awards show recognizing creative excellence and effectiveness in the advertising, media, and marketing industries. MDC's agencies collectively earned one Grand Prix, one Gold Lion, Eight Silver Lions, Eight Bronze Lions, and 27 shortlists across categories such as Media, Outdoor, Digital Craft, PR, Mobile, Brand Experience & Activation, Creative Strategy, Film Craft, Social & Infuencer, and Entertainment.

"MDC Partners' impressive performance at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity reflects our outsized creativity and impact in the global marketing services industry," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO of MDC Partners. "We've proven time and time again that best-in-class talent coupled with connected digital solutions leads to impactful work – and drives the modern brand experiences that consumers demand."

This year, 72andSunny earned the coveted Grand Prix award in the Entertainment category for its Swipe Night campaign, an innovative reimagining of the modern dating experience which drew higher viewership than some of television's most popular shows like "Saturday Night Live" and "The Bachelorette." 72andSunny was also recognized as Agency of the Festival by Track in the Entertainment category for receiving the most awards in the Entertainment, Entertainment for Music & Entertrainment for Sports Lions categories.

Additionally, Anomaly, UNION, CPB and Forsman & Bodenfors' creative and digital marketing expertise was celebrated with Lions and shortlists across several categories, including Media, Creative Strategy, Film Craft, Outdoor, and PR. This year's winners demonstrate the power of strategic storytelling and performance expertise to drive effective outcomes for modern brands. Additional highlights from this year's winning campaigns include:

UNION's Freedom Tampons for Interval House: Winning two Silver Lions for Media and Creative Strategy, Freedom Tampons by UNION helped get life-saving information, including crisis hotlines, to women in one place a man never looks: a box of tampons.

Winning two Silver Lions for Media and Creative Strategy, by UNION helped get life-saving information, including crisis hotlines, to women in one place a man never looks: a box of tampons. Anomaly's The Old Piccadilly Lights for Ancestry: Anomaly was awarded a Silver Outdoor Lion for The Old Piccadilly Lights , which blended content and history for a digital trip back in time to celebrate Picadilly's most famous signs from the last 80 years. The activation aligned with the 80 th anniversary of The Blitz and was rolled out across print, digital, PR and social media.

Anomaly was awarded a Silver Outdoor Lion for , which blended content and history for a digital trip back in time to celebrate most famous signs from the last 80 years. The activation aligned with the 80 anniversary of The Blitz and was rolled out across print, digital, PR and social media. 72andSunny's Next 100 for the National Football League: 72andSunny received Bronze Lions in Entertainment and Sport for its live video integration at Super Bowl LV. The film, which began in Ohio and concluded live at the Super Bowl stadium in Miami , marked the 100 th anniversary of the National Football League.

72andSunny received Bronze Lions in Entertainment and Sport for its live video integration at Super Bowl LV. The film, which began in and concluded live at the Super Bowl stadium in , marked the 100 anniversary of the National Football League. Forsman & Bodenfors Sweden's The E.V.A Initiative for Volvo: For a second year, Forsman & Bodenfors was recognized by Cannes Lions for its work with Volvo to raise awareness of inequities in crash tests and best practices for car safety. The global campaign – which won the first-ever Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Creative Strategy in 2019 - was celebrated with Silver Lions in the PR category for Research, Data and Analytics, as well as Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility.

Cannes Lions has set the bar for creative excellence since 1965. To date, MDC Partners has earned 6 Grand Prix awards and more than 90 Lions at past Cannes Festivals, and boasts the only agency – CPB – which has received three Cannes Titanium Grand Prix awards. To see the full list of MDC Partners Cannes Lions awards at the 2020-2021 festival, please visit https://hub.mdc-partners.com/cannes-festival

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at mdc-partners.com , sign up for investor-related updates and alerts , and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.

For further information: Lauren Bayse, Allison+Partners, [email protected], http://www.mdc-partners.com

Related Links

http://www.mdc-partners.com

