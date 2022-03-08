MDA TO PROVIDE SATELLITE IMAGERY FOR INTERNATIONAL EFFORTS IN UKRAINE

BRAMPTON, ON, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA) today issued the following statement regarding the ongoing situation in Ukraine:

"As organizations around the globe come together in a spirit of cooperation and collaboration to support efforts to restore peace, MDA has secured special authorization from the Government of Canada to collect Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite imagery over restricted areas in Ukraine.

Images captured by MDA's SAR technology, which is unique for its ability to see through all weather and cloud conditions, will be merged and analyzed with other sources of imagery from commercial Earth observation companies to develop comprehensive near real time intelligence reports for Ukrainian government officials.

We're honoured that we are able to use our radar satellite capabilities to contribute to these international efforts, and will continue doing everything in our power to help the Government of Ukraine protect its citizens."

— Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer, MDA

