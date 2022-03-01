MDA to Present at the Scotiabank TMT Conference

BRAMPTON, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, today announced that CEO Mike Greenley will present at the 2022 Scotiabank TMT Conference on March 9, 2022 at 3:40 pm EST.

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on MDA's investor relations website under the Events & Presentations section.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,000 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

