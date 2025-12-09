MDA SPACE SIGNS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENCE AND TELESAT TO DELIVER MILITARY SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS

Government funded constellation to support Canada and North America defence and security with significantly enhanced ability to conduct sovereignty operations in the Arctic

BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Government of Canada and Telesat Corporation to develop and deliver military satellite communications (MILSATCOM) capabilities. This partnership is part of the Enhanced Satellite Communication Project – Polar (ESCP-P), one of the key procurements being led by Canada's newly formed Defence Investment Agency (DIA).

"MDA Space has a long history as a trusted mission partner to the Canadian Armed Forces, delivering the advanced technologies and mission outcomes they need to accomplish their critical mandate," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "We understand the significance of the missions they execute and the challenges inherent in their operations. With this partnership, and in close collaboration with the Department of National Defence and Telesat, we are ready to deliver essential Arctic military satellite communications capabilities at the speed of innovation and operational relevance."

A longstanding program of record, ESCP-P will significantly enhance the ability of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and the broader Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to conduct sovereignty operations in the Arctic, supporting the defence of Canada and North America. The project will deliver secure wideband and narrowband satellite communications capabilities that are essential to fulfilling the CAF's continental defence mandate. It is also leveraging Canadian industry to create high-quality jobs across the country while unlocking a multi-billion dollar investment in Canada's defence sector.

The Government of Canada selected MDA Space and Telesat as strategic partners because of their combined expertise in secure satellite communications and space-based infrastructure. This strategic partnership leverages the global technology and operational strengths of the domestic space sector while reinforcing the government's commitment to Arctic security and Canadian sovereignty.

Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) Policy will apply to ESCP-P, ensuring the project will generate high-value jobs in Canada, foster innovation, and strengthen Canada's domestic space and defence sectors. As a result of the application of the ITB Policy, this strategic partnership will engage Canada's space ecosystem, including small and medium-sized businesses, to maximize economic opportunities and advance national capabilities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the company's current expectations regarding future events, including the potential investment by the Government of Canada in the ESCP-P project.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. MDA Space does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

