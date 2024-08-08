MDA SPACE REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Q2 2024 Highlights Record backlog of $4.6 billion at quarter-end, up 318% YoY Strong top line growth with revenues of $242.0 million , up 23% YoY Solid profitability with adjusted EBITDA 1 of $48.7 million , up 21% YoY, and adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 20.1% Strong operating cash flow of $149.0 million and healthy balance sheet with net debt to adjusted EBITDA 1 ratio of 2.0x Solid adjusted net income 1 of $23.4 million , up 7% YoY, and adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 of $0.19 , up 6% YoY

Updated 2024 full-year financial outlook Raised revenue guidance, narrowed guidance for adjusted EBITDA and capex Positive free cash flow 1 expected in 2024, one year ahead of plan



BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted space mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"The MDA Space team delivered a solid Q2 driven by strong execution as we continued to convert our backlog and deliver on our customer commitments," said Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer of MDA Space. "With robust momentum in our end-markets, we also continue to grow our backlog, which at quarter-end stood at a record $4.6 billion. Notable awards in Q2 included a $1 billion contract from the Canadian Space Agency for the next phases of the Canadarm3 program that will see us finalizing the design and carrying out the construction of the robotic system and ground control segment."

"During the quarter we also continued to advance the manufacturing of MDA CHORUS™, our next generation Earth Observation constellation. We unveiled additional features including a new vessel detection onboard processing demonstration capability to enable future rapid delivery of data and actionable insights for maritime customers," continued Mr. Greenley.

"Our teams were also busy advancing a number of programs including Telesat Lightspeed where MDA Space is the prime contractor to deliver 198 digital low earth orbit satellites. At quarter-end, we had approximately 75% of the supplier base for the program under contract, setting the stage for work volumes to accelerate in the second half of 2024 consistent with our full year plan."

"Given strong operational performance year-to-date, we are updating our 2024 financial guidance and expect to be free cash flow positive in 2024 as we look to deliver another successful year."

1 As defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section

Q2 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Backlog of $4.6 billion at quarter-end continued to build and was up 318% compared to Q2 2023. The increase in backlog is driven by new order bookings including the $1 billion award for Phases C/D of the Canadarm3 program announced in Q2 2024 and $2.4 billion Telesat Lightspeed LEO constellation award announced in Q3 2023.





at quarter-end continued to build and was up 318% compared to Q2 2023. The increase in backlog is driven by new order bookings including the award for Phases C/D of the Canadarm3 program announced in Q2 2024 and Telesat Lightspeed LEO constellation award announced in Q3 2023. Revenues of $242.0 million in Q2 2024 were up 23% YoY driven by higher work volumes across our three business areas, with strong contributions from the Robotics & Space Operations and Satellite Systems businesses.





in Q2 2024 were up 23% YoY driven by higher work volumes across our three business areas, with strong contributions from the Robotics & Space Operations and Satellite Systems businesses. Adjusted EBITDA of $48.7 million in Q2 2024 compared to $40.4 million in Q2 2023, representing an increase of $8.3 million (or 21%) YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.1% in Q2 2024 is consistent with the Company's full year margin guidance of 19-20% and compares to adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.6% reported in the second quarter of 2023.





in Q2 2024 compared to in Q2 2023, representing an increase of (or 21%) YoY. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.1% in Q2 2024 is consistent with the Company's full year margin guidance of 19-20% and compares to adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.6% reported in the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income for Q2 2024 was $23.4 million compared to $21.9 million in Q2 2023, representing an increase of $1.5 million (or 7%) YoY driven by higher operating income. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.19 in Q2 2024 compared to $0.18 in Q2 2023.





compared to in Q2 2023, representing an increase of (or 7%) YoY driven by higher operating income. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of in Q2 2024 compared to in Q2 2023. Operating cash flow was $149.0 million in Q2 2024 compared to $38.9 million in Q2 2023. The year-over-year increase in operating cash flow was driven by positive working capital contributions primarily related to the Telesat Lightspeed program.





in Q2 2024 compared to in Q2 2023. The year-over-year increase in operating cash flow was driven by positive working capital contributions primarily related to the Telesat Lightspeed program. At quarter-end, net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 2.0x compared to 2.4x as of December 2023 (2.6x as of March 31, 2024 ) as the Company utilized its strong operating cash flow in Q2 2024 to make repayments to its revolving credit facility and deleverage the balance sheet while continuing to invest in its growth initiatives.

2024 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

As a trusted mission partner and leading global space technology provider, we are leveraging our capabilities and expertise to execute on targeted growth strategies across our end markets and business areas. Our strategic initiatives, which span across our three businesses, include investing in next generation space technology and services, expanding our presence in high growth markets and geographies, scaling and expanding skills, talent and operations to meet current and future market demand and leveraging strategic M&A to complement organic growth. We continue to make good progress against our long-term strategic plan.

MDA Space is well positioned to capitalize on strong customer demand and robust market activity given our diverse and proven technology offerings. Our growth pipeline is significant and underpinned by existing and new programs and our book of business is healthy. We see activities ramping up in line with our expectations and are encouraged by the team's solid execution.

For fiscal 2024, we are raising our full year revenue guidance to $1,020 – $1,060 million from $950 – $1,050 million previously, representing robust year-over-year growth of approximately 30% at the mid-point of guidance compared to 2023 levels. We continue to expect revenue growth to accelerate in the second half of 2024 as we ramp up work volumes on a number of programs. We are narrowing our 2024 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $200 – $210 million from $190 – $210 million previously, representing approximately 19% – 20% adjusted EBITDA margin. We are narrowing our 2024 capital expenditures range to $200 – $220 million from $210 – $230 million previously, comprising primarily of growth investments to support CHORUS and the previously outlined growth initiatives across our three business areas. Additionally, as a result of favourable working capital contributions related to the Telesat Lightspeed program, we now expect to generate free cash flow and continue to deleverage our balance sheet in 2024.

For Q3 2024, we expect revenues to be $270 – $280 million as we continue to execute on our backlog.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

KEY INDICATORS SUMMARY



Second Quarters Ended Six Months Ended (in millions of Canadian dollars,

except per share data) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Revenues $ 242.0 $ 196.0 $ 451.1 $ 397.9 Gross profit $ 66.2 $ 61.3 $ 124.1 $ 128.5 Gross margin 27.4 % 31.3 % 27.5 % 32.3 % Adjusted EBITDA[2] $ 48.7 $ 40.4 $ 90.7 $ 89.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin2 20.1 % 20.6 % 20.1 % 22.4 % Adjusted Net Income2 $ 23.4 $ 21.9 $ 41.9 $ 48.3 Adjusted Diluted EPS2 $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.34 $ 0.40



As at (in millions of Canadian dollars, except for ratios) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Backlog $ 4,596.0 $ 3,097.0 Net debt2 to Adjusted TTM3 EBITDA ratio

2.0x

2.4x

REVENUES BY BUSINESS AREA



Second Quarters Ended Six Months Ended (in millions of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Geointelligence $ 54.9 $ 47.9 $ 106.4 $ 99.2 Robotics & Space Operations

78.3

58.7

148.6

121.6 Satellite Systems

108.8

89.4

196.1

177.1 Consolidated revenues $ 242.0 $ 196.0 $ 451.1 $ 397.9

2 As defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section

3 TTM: Trailing twelve months

Revenues

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $242.0 million, representing an increase of $46.0 million (or 23.5%) from the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in revenues was driven by higher work volumes across our three business areas, with strong contributions from our Robotics & Space Operations and Satellite Systems businesses.

By business area, revenues in Geointelligence for the second quarter of 2024 were $54.9 million, which represents an increase of $7.0 million (or 14.6%) from the same period in 2023 reflecting higher work volume on the CSC program. Revenues in Robotics & Space Operations for the second quarter of 2024 were $78.3 million, which represents an increase of $19.6 million (or 33.4%) from the same period in 2023. The year-over-year increase is primarily driven by higher volume of work performed on the Canadarm3 program. Revenues in Satellite Systems for the second quarter of 2024 were $108.8 million, which represents an increase of $19.4 million (or 21.7%) from the same period in 2023 driven by higher contributions from new programs including Telesat Lightspeed in Q2 2024.

Consolidated revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were $451.1 million, representing an increase of $53.2 million (or 13.4%) from the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase in revenues was primarily driven by increased volume from our Robotics & Space Operations and Satellite Systems businesses.

By business area, revenues in Geointelligence for the first six months of 2024 were $106.4 million, which represents an increase of $7.2 million (or 7.3%) from the same period in 2023 reflecting higher work volume on the CSC program. Revenues in Robotics & Space Operations for the first six months of 2024 were $148.6 million, which represents an increase of $27.0 million (or 22.2%) from the same period in 2023. The year-over-year increase is primarily driven by the higher volume of work performed on the Canadarm3 program. Revenues in Satellite Systems for the first six months of 2024 were $196.1 million, which represents an increase of $19.0 million (or 10.7%) from the same period in 2023 driven by higher contributions from new programs including the Telesat Lightspeed program.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit reflects our revenues less cost of revenues. Q2 2024 gross profit of $66.2 million represents a $4.9 million (or 8.0%) increase over Q2 2023 driven by higher work volume in the current quarter. Gross margin in Q2 2024 was 27.4%, which is in line with the Company's expectations and compares to gross margin of 31.3% in Q2 2023. The year- over-year change in gross margin is driven by evolving program mix and higher depreciation expense as new assets come into service.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, gross profit of $124.1 million represents a $4.4 million (or 3.4%) decrease over 2023 levels. Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 27.5% which is in line with the Company's expectations and compares to 32.3% in Q2 2023. The year-over-year change in gross profit and gross margin metrics is driven by evolving program mix and higher depreciation expense as new assets come into service.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $48.7 million compared with $40.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of $8.3 million (or 20.5%) year-over-year driven by higher volume of work and steady operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.1% for the second quarter of 2024 is consistent with the Company's full year margin guidance of 19-20% and compares to adjusted EBITDA margin of 20.6% reported in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $90.7 million compared with $89.3 million for the same period in 2023, representing an increase of $1.4 million (or 1.6%) year-over-year. The improvement was driven by higher volumes of work performed year-over-year somewhat offset by program mix. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared with 22.4% in 2023.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $23.4 million compared with $21.9 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of $1.5 million (or 6.8%) year-over-year driven by higher operating income in the latest quarter.

Adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $41.9 million compared with $48.3 million for the same period in 2023, representing a decrease of $6.4 million (or 13.3%) year-over-year driven by the aforementioned gross profit variance.

Backlog

Backlog is comprised of our remaining performance obligations which represent the transaction price of firm orders less inception to date revenue recognized and excludes unexercised contract options and indefinite delivery or indefinite quantity contracts. Backlog as at June 30, 2024 was $4,596.0 million, an increase of $3,497.7 million compared with the backlog at June 30, 2023 driven by new order bookings, partially offset by continued conversion of our backlog into revenue. The following table shows the build up of backlog for Q2 2024 as compared with the same period in 2023.



Second Quarters Ended Six Months Ended (in millions of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Opening Backlog $ 3,312.2 $ 1,232.4 $ 3,097.0 $ 1,378.2 Less: Revenue recognized

(242.0)

(196.0)

(451.1)

(397.9) Add: Order Bookings

1,525.8

61.9

1,950.1

118.0 Ending Backlog $ 4,596.0 $ 1,098.3 $ 4,596.0 $ 1,098.3

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release refers to certain non-IFRS measures. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, the measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Order Bookings, Net Debt and Free Cash Flow, to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before: i) depreciation and amortization expenses, ii) provision for (recovery of) income taxes, and iii) finance costs. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding to and deducting from EBITDA, as applicable, certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits incurred in such period which in management's view are either not indicative of underlying business performance or impact the ability to assess the operating performance of our business, including i) unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss ii) unrealized gain or loss on financial instruments and iii) share-based compensation expenses, and iv) other items that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Order Bookings is the dollar sum of contract values of firm customer contracts. Adjusted Net Income is calculated by adding to and deducting from net income, as applicable, certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits incurred in such period which in management's view are either not indicative of underlying business performance or impact the ability to assess the operating performance of our business, including i) amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations, ii) unrealized foreign exchange gain or loss, iii) unrealized gain or loss on financial instruments, and iv) share-based compensation expenses, and iv) other items that may arise from time to time. Adjusted Earnings per Share represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding. Order Bookings is indicative of firm future revenues; however, it does not provide a guarantee of future net income and provides no information about the timing of future revenue. Net Debt is the total carrying amount of long-term debt including current portions, as presented in the Q2 2024 Financial Statements, less cash (or plus bank indebtedness) and excluding any lease liabilities. Net Debt is a liquidity metric used to determine how well the Company can pay all of its debts if they were due immediately. Free Cash Flow is a supplemental measure used to monitor the availability of discretionary cash generated, and available to the Company to repay debt, make strategic investments, and meet other payment obligations. We define Free Cash Flow as operating cash flows less net capital expenditures.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward‐looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward‐looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form (AIF) dated February 28, 2024 and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. MDA Space does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

MDA Space Ltd.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(In millions of Canadian dollars except per share figures)





Three months

ended June 30, Three months

ended June 30, Six months

ended June 30, Six months

ended June 30,



2024 2023 2024 2023



















Revenue

$ 242.0 $ 196.0 $ 451.1 $ 397.9



















Cost of revenue

















Materials, labour and subcontractors



(164.9)

(127.7)

(305.6)

(255.8) Depreciation and amortization of assets

(10.9)

(7.0)

(21.4)

(13.6) Gross profit



66.2

61.3

124.1

128.5



















Operating expenses

















Selling, general and administration



(20.6)

(17.8)

(39.5)

(34.4) Research and development, net



(8.8)

(10.3)

(17.8)

(20.4) Amortization of intangible assets



(11.6)

(11.0)

(23.9)

(23.8) Share-based compensation



(3.1)

(2.9)

(5.6)

(4.1) Operating income



22.1

19.3

37.3

45.8



















Other income (expenses)

















Unrealized gain (loss) on financial

instruments



0.3

(0.6)

1.2

(1.1) Foreign exchange gain (loss)



(0.8)

(1.8)

1.5

(1.4) Finance income



0.7

0.3

1.4

0.3 Finance costs



(7.9)

(2.4)

(14.0)

(4.6) Other income



0.1

—

6.6

— Income before income taxes

14.5

14.8

34.0

39.0



















Income tax expense



(3.5)

(4.9)

(9.2)

(13.0) Net income



11.0

9.9

24.8

26.0



















Other comprehensive income















Gain (loss) on translation of foreign

operations

1.0

(0.1)

(0.2)

(0.3) Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges



(0.7)

3.6

1.9

1.9 Remeasurement gain (loss) on defined

benefit plans



(8.9)

—

(0.6)

1.7 Total comprehensive income $ 2.4 $ 13.4 $ 25.9 $ 29.3



















Earnings per share:

















Basic

$ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 Diluted



0.09

0.08

0.20

0.22



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic

120,058,063 119,168,507 119,756,782 119,121,502 Diluted

123,516,192 120,254,778 123,271,143 119,837,462



























MDA Space Ltd.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Statement of Financial Position

June 30, 2024

(In millions of Canadian dollars)

As at

June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023















Assets













Current assets:













Cash



$ 46.4

$ 22.5 Trade and other receivables





119.4



169.5 Unbilled receivables





297.1



183.1 Inventories





10.2



9.9 Income taxes receivable





57.4



47.3 Other current assets





56.0



24.3







586.5



456.6 Non-current assets:













Property, plant and equipment





412.9



369.1 Right-of-use assets





87.4



71.8 Intangible assets





577.7



582.5 Goodwill





440.3



439.8 Deferred income tax assets





14.4



14.9 Other non-current assets





260.2



227.0 Total assets



$ 2,379.4

$ 2,161.7















Liabilities and shareholders' equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



$ 215.6

$ 219.1 Income taxes payable





3.5



4.4 Contract liabilities





300.4



76.9 Current portion of net employee benefit payable





48.6



57.4 Current portion of lease liabilities





12.9



10.9 Other current liabilities





3.5



4.5







584.5



373.2 Non-current liabilities:













Net employee defined benefit payable





22.0



22.8 Lease liabilities





91.0



75.2 Long-term debt





398.7



438.9 Deferred income tax liabilities





182.1



180.8 Other non-current liabilities





3.6



6.1 Total liabilities





1,281.9



1,097.0















Shareholders' equity













Common shares





960.5



956.1 Contributed surplus





33.8



31.3 Accumulated other comprehensive income





19.7



18.6 Retained earnings





83.5



58.7 Total equity





1,097.5



1,064.7















Total liabilities and equity



$ 2,379.4

$ 2,161.7

































MDA Space Ltd.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023

(In millions of Canadian dollars)





Three months

ended June 30, Three months

ended June 30, Six months

ended June 30, Six months

ended June 30,



2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities



















Net income

$ 11.0 $ 9.9 $ 24.8 $ 26.0

Items not affecting cash:



















Income tax expense



3.5

4.9

9.2

13.0

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



5.9

3.1

10.1

5.9

Depreciation of right-of-use assets



2.2

2.3

5.7

4.3

Amortization of intangible assets



14.4

12.6

29.5

27.2

Gain on disposal of assets



—

—

(5.8)

—

Share-based compensation expense



3.0

2.9

5.5

4.1

Investment tax credits accrued



(11.0)

(5.6)

(19.2)

(12.7)

Finance costs, net



7.2

2.1

12.6

4.3

Unrealized (gain) loss on financial instruments

(0.3)

0.6

(1.2)

1.1

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



117.6

12.0

114.7

21.1







153.5

44.8

185.9

94.3

Interest paid



(4.4)

(4.0)

(12.5)

(8.0)

Income tax received (paid)



(0.1)

(1.9)

0.3

(1.6)

Net cash from operating activities



149.0

38.9

173.7

84.7























Cash flows from investing activities



















Purchases of property and equipment



(22.6)

(33.9)

(49.6)

(63.6)

Purchase/development of intangible assets



(16.3)

(11.8)

(29.5)

(22.6)

Proceeds from disposal of assets



—

—

7.4

—

Investment in equity securities



(9.2)

—

(9.2)

—

Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash



(11.7)

—

(23.3)

—

Net cash used in investing activities



(59.8)

(45.7)

(104.2)

(86.2)























Cash flows from financing activities



















Borrowings from senior credit facility



(70.0)

(20.0)

(40.0)

5.0

Payment of lease liability (principal portion)



(1.4)

(2.0)

(4.5)

(3.9)

Proceeds from stock options exercised



—

—

0.8

0.4

Net cash provided by financing activities



(71.4)

(22.0)

(43.7)

1.5























Net decrease in cash



17.8

(28.8)

25.8

—

Net foreign exchange differences on cash



(0.7)

(0.1)

(1.9)

(0.3)

Cash, beginning of period



29.3

67.9

22.5

39.3

Cash, end of period

$ 46.4 $ 39.0 $ 46.4 $ 39.0





























RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income:



Second Quarters Ended Six Months Ended (in millions of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net income $ 11.0 $ 9.9 $ 24.8 $ 26.0 Depreciation and amortization of

assets

10.9

7.0

21.4

13.6 Amortization of intangible assets

related to business combination

11.6

11.0

23.9

23.8 Income tax expense

3.5

4.9

9.2

13.0 Finance income

(0.7)

(0.3)

(1.4)

(0.3) Finance costs

7.9

2.4

14.0

4.6 EBITDA $ 44.2 $ 34.9 $ 91.9 $ 80.7 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

1.8

2.0

0.3

3.4 Unrealized (gain) loss on financial

instruments

(0.3)

0.6

(1.2)

1.1 Gain on disposal of assets

—

—

(5.8)

— Share-based compensation

3.0

2.9

5.5

4.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 48.7 $ 40.4 $ 90.7 $ 89.3























Second Quarters Ended Six Months Ended

(in millions of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023

Net Income

$ 11.0

$ 9.9

$ 24.8

$ 26.0

Amortization of intangible

assets related to business

combination

11.6

11.0

23.9

23.8

Gain on disposal of assets

—

—

(5.8)

—

Unrealized (gain) loss on

financial instruments

(0.3)

0.6

(1.2)

1.1

Net foreign exchange (gain)

loss

0.8

1.8

(1.5)

1.4

Embedded derivative effects

1.3

—

1.7

—

Share-based compensation

3.0

2.9

5.5

4.1

Income taxes related to the

above items

(4.0)

(4.3)

(5.5)

(8.1)

Adjusted Net income

$ 23.4

$ 21.9

$ 41.9

$ 48.3

Weighted average number of

shares outstanding - diluted 123,516,192 120,254,778 123,271,143 119,837,462

Adjusted earnings per share -

diluted

$ 0.19

$ 0.18

$ 0.34

$ 0.40





























































