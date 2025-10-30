MDA SPACE PROVIDES MARKET UPDATE

BRAMPTON, ON, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today issued the following statement in response to share price fluctuations.

"MDA Space is monitoring fluctuations in our share price that appear to be the result of unconfirmed and speculative media reports related to mergers and acquisitions in our customer base. As a matter of policy, MDA Space does not comment on rumours or speculation. MDA Space management will provide a full update on its business outlook as part of our next regularly scheduled earnings release on November 14, 2025."

