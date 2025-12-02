MDA SPACE NAMED TO INC.'S 2025 BEST IN BUSINESS LIST IN INNOVATION

Annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced its inclusion on the Inc. Best in Business list in the Innovation category. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries.

The recognition honours companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, including key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"We are honoured to be named to Inc.'s Best in Business list, joining a distinguished group of organizations that are shaping the future of their industries," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "This recognition reflects the passion, expertise, and commitment of our entire team, and our mission to continue to advance what's possible in the global space sector on Earth, and far beyond."

Companies from a wide range of industries are recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world.

"Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honour."

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The global MDA Space team of more than 3,800 space experts has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

ABOUT INC.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

