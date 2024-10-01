MDA SPACE NAMED AS ONE OF CANADA'S TOP GROWING COMPANIES IN GLOBE AND MAIL'S ANNUAL RANKING

BRAMPTON, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, has been recognized in The Globe and Mail's 2024 Report on Business (ROB) magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

An annual assessment, Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies based on their three-year revenue growth. MDA Space joins the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 96%.

"With the global space economy expected to reach US$1.8 trillion over the next decade, customer demand for the full range of space-based technology, capabilities and products is accelerating," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "With a 55+ year history of delivering best-in-class space innovation on more than 450 space missions, and with more than 3,000 of the world's best space engineers, scientists, technicians and business leaders, MDA Space is capitalizing and executing on this expanding market opportunity."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019 to celebrate the achievements of innovative businesses in Canada. The 2024 list of Top Growing Companies was just released with additional editorial coverage available in the October issue of ROB magazine.

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

ABOUT THE GLOBE AND MAIL

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit www.mda.space.

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

X: twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: facebook.com/MDAspace

YouTube: youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space

SOURCE MDA Space

MEDIA CONTACT: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; or INVESTOR CONTACT: Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-401-3230, [email protected]