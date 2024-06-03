MDA SPACE AWARDED CONTRACT FOR SQUARE KILOMETRE ARRAY PROJECT

International project to be the largest radio telescope ever built

BRAMPTON, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has been awarded a contract by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) to support the development, construction and integration of game-changing radio telescope technology for the Square Kilometre Array Observatory (SKAO), an international space exploration and astronomy project that seeks to further our understanding of the formation and evolution of the universe.

The SKAO is the most ambitious ground-based astronomy project ever undertaken, bringing together countries to build and operate two telescopes for the global scientific community. Canada announced today that has formally joined the SKAO, making it the tenth member of the intergovernmental organization that currently includes Australia, China, Italy, The Netherlands, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and the UK.

The SKAO telescopes are made up of arrays of antennas, including hundreds of mid to high frequency antennas in South Africa and over 100,000 low-frequency antennas in Australia. As part of its contract with the NRC, MDA Space will develop the project's Correlator Beamformer, a powerful data processing engine that will collect and process the large volumes of cosmic signals received by the telescopes. Using state-of-the art embedded computing technologies designed by MDA Space in collaboration with the NRC, the signals will be processed thousands of times faster than average computer download speeds, giving scientists rapid access to vast quantities of new data and insight about the universe.

"MDA Space is proud to be contributing to this important international scientific endeavour that will listen and look out into space to expand our understanding of the universe," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Projects of this size, scope and significance present a unique opportunity to showcase the expertise and innovation of Canadian astronomers, astrophysicists and industry while driving new discoveries and advancements in science and technology."

"SKAO has been a top priority for the Canadian astronomical community for over 20 years, and it is very exciting to see Canada's participation become a reality," said Dr. Luc Simard, Director General, NRC's Herzberg Astronomy and Astrophysics Research Centre. "It opens the door to ground-breaking discoveries, cutting-edge technologies and societal benefits that will teach us a lot about the universe we live in and how a large international family of nations can explore it together."

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. MDA Space does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

X: twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: facebook.com/MDAspace

YouTube: youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space

SOURCE MDA Space

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT: Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-401-3230, [email protected]