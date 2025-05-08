MDA SPACE ANNOUNCES 2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

BRAMPTON, ON, May 8, 2025 /CNW/ - MDA Space (TSX: MDA) announced today the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place virtually on May 8, 2025. A total of 84,928,894 common shares (representing approximately 69.22% of all issued and outstanding common shares of MDA Space) were represented at the Meeting. The complete voting results for each item of business at the Meeting are presented below.

Election of Directors

The Board of Directors of MDA Space had fixed at nine the number of directors (the "Directors") to be elected at the Meeting. Following the vote at the Meeting, each of the nine nominees listed in the MDA Space Management Information Circular dated March 30, 2025 was duly elected as a Director of the MDA Space Board of Directors until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successor is appointed.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Alison Alfers 77,905,275 97.96 % 1,622,936 2.04 % Yaprak Baltacioglu 79,136,747 99.51 % 391,464 0.49 % Darren Farber 79,518,237 99.99 % 9,974 0.01 % Michael Greenley 79,520,715 99.99 % 7,496 0.01 % Brendan Paddick 79,517,254 99.99 % 10,957 0.01 % John Risley 71,311,095 89.67 % 8,217,116 10.33 % Jill Smith 78,347,880 98.52 % 1,180,331 1.48 % Karl Smith 79,519,878 99.99 % 8,308 0.01 % Yung Wu 78,162,106 98.28 % 1,366,105 1.72 %

Appointment of Auditor

Following the vote at the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as the independent auditor of MDA Space until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the Directors were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 84,903,074 99.97 % 25,817 0.03 %

Advisory Vote on Approach to Compensation

The shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, a resolution on MDA Space's approach to executive compensation.

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 74,155,206 93.24 % 5,373,005 6.76 %

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,400 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space.

SOURCE MDA Space

MEDIA CONTACT: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT: Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-401-3230, [email protected]