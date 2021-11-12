MDA reports third quarter 2021 results

Backlog grows to $829 million , up 30% from Q2

Q3 revenue up 13% YoY to $111.3 million

Strong Q3 financial performance with 35% gross profit

Adjusted EBITDA solid at 20% (excluding CEWS)

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

"In the third quarter MDA delivered another strong performance highlighted by solid adjusted EBITDA, growth in backlog and double-digit revenue expansion on a year-over-year basis," said Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer, MDA. "Operationally, the company continued to execute with significant progress and developments on all three of our flagship programs. With solid financials, operational momentum and growing backlog and demand in Q4 and heading into 2022, we remain focused on delivering long-term growth and shareholder value."

Q3 and Year-to-Date 2021 Financial Highlights:



September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Backlog $ 828.9 $ 562.5











Change from 2020



2021

Q3 YTD (in millions of Canadian dollars)

Q3 YTD $ % $ % Revenue















Geointelligence $ 40.7 $ 137.9 (4.9) (11%) 1.0 1% Robotics & Space Operations

33.1

103.0 1.9 6% 13.4 15% Satellite Systems

37.5

120.5 15.9 74% 35.7 42% Total Revenue $ 111.3 $ 361.4 12.9 13% 50.1 16% Gross Profit %

35%

34% 434bps 533bps Operating Costs $ 38.8 $ 105.9 6.3 19% 24.8 31% Net Income $ 4.0 $ 2.3 5.9 n/m 25.9 n/m Adjusted EBITDA (excl. CEWS)

20%

24% (390bps) 351bps

n/m: not meaningful

Backlog continues to build this year as we obtain incremental awards across our business.





Revenue growth on a YTD basis is primarily driven by increased volume in Satellite Systems and the ramp up of the Canadarm3 program.





Q3 and YTD gross profit improvement is driven by increased profitable volume and improved program performance.





Increases in operating expenses were primarily driven by the additional quarter of amortization of intangible assets, resulting from the April 2020 acquisition of MDA by Northern Private Capital and increased share-based compensation expenses following the introduction of a new stock option plan with commencement of grants awarded in Q4 2020.





acquisition of MDA by Northern Private Capital and increased share-based compensation expenses following the introduction of a new stock option plan with commencement of grants awarded in Q4 2020. The YTD improvement in Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA excluding CEWS is reflective of our stronger operating performance.

Q3 Customer and Business Highlights:

In Q3 MDA, continued to make significant progress on all three of our flagship programs:





On Canadarm3, MDA was awarded a $35.3 million contract from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for the design of the Gateway External Robotics Interfaces (GERI), a key component of the Canadarm3 which will be installed on the international Lunar Gateway. The new contract is the third awarded to MDA in conjunction with its Canadarm3 program.





contract from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) for the design of the Gateway External Robotics Interfaces (GERI), a key component of the Canadarm3 which will be installed on the international Lunar Gateway. The new contract is the third awarded to MDA in conjunction with its Canadarm3 program.

On Telesat Lightspeed, a series of significant funding announcements including a $1.44 billion investment from the Government of Canada and $109 million partnership from the Province of Ontario substantially advanced the program. MDA continued to advance risk reduction activities under our existing Telesat Lightspeed contract.





investment from the Government of and partnership from the Province of substantially advanced the program. MDA continued to advance risk reduction activities under our existing Telesat Lightspeed contract.

On CSC, work on the requirements analysis phase of the program continued to advance and the team is finalizing a number of the Electronic Warfare suite sensor contracts. The program represents over $1.5 billion of potential revenue for the Company over the life of the contract.





of potential revenue for the Company over the life of the contract. MDA Geointelligence released first details of our next industry leading Earth observation (EO) mission. Leveraging legendary RADARSAT heritage, the new system will include a large C-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite operating in a mid-inclination orbit. Capable of covering a 700 km swath in a single pass, the new system will provide the broadest area coverage on the market, changing how, when and what can be seen.





MDA Robotics and Space Operations announced a series of new contracts reflecting rapid global market growth driven by near-term space exploration missions.





MDA has been awarded the full contract from MELCO (Mitsubishi Electric Corporation) in Japan to provide a Laser Rangefinder (LRF) altimeter for the JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) MMX (Martian Moons eXploration) mission. MDA will be providing two redundant flight units (laser range finder - LRF) altimeters and one engineering development unit (EDU) LRF altimeter.





to provide a Laser Rangefinder (LRF) altimeter for the JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) MMX (Martian Moons eXploration) mission. MDA will be providing two redundant flight units (laser range finder - LRF) altimeters and one engineering development unit (EDU) LRF altimeter.

MDA has signed an agreement with Intuitive Machines, LLC to provide Lunar landing sensors to support its upcoming IM-1 and IM-2 missions. As a result, MDA landing sensors will support the soft landing US mission to the Moon scheduled for early 2022. MDA landing sensors will also support the mining mission to the South pole of the Moon in late 2022.





In line with the Company's strategic growth objectives, MDA continues to attract and recruit top talent to help drive our future growth. Since the beginning of the year, the Company has hired more than 600 new employees.

2022 Financial Outlook

While initial contract awards for our flagship programs provide high visibility into MDA's long term future growth pipeline, shifts in the timing of contract awards on complex multi-year task-based technology development programs are common. We continually monitor backlog and contract award timing and assess their impact on financial projections. Timing shifts, including the Lightspeed program delay announced on November 5, 2021 in conjunction with Telesat's most recent financial results, do not affect the lifetime value of our flagships programs, estimated cumulatively to be $3.5 billion, however they do impact MDA's near-term flagship revenue profile. That impact is mitigated by the diversified nature of MDA revenue which is well balanced between flagship and non-flagship programs. In addition, we are well positioned to capitalize on a near term new opportunity in the rapidly growing satellite systems market.

As a consequence of the preceding, we are expecting our 2022 revenue to be $750 – $800 million, representing robust year-over-year growth of approximately 50 – 60%. Correspondingly our 2022 Adjusted EBITDA target is revised to $140 – $160 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

MDA Ltd. will host a conference call Friday, November 12th at 8:30 am EST to discuss its Q3 2021 financial results. The call and webcast are accessible as follows:

Local or International: +1 (416) 764-8609



Toll-free North America: +1 (888) 390-0605



Toll-free International: 08006522435



Conference ID: 73714058



Webcast:





https:produceredition.webcasts.comstarthere.jsp?ei=1509728&tp_key=944dd67bbe

The conference call replay will be available after the call until November 19, 2021 and accessible as follows:

Local or International: +1 (416) 764-8677



Toll-free North America: +1 (888) 390-0541



Passcode: 714058#

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before: i) depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets, ii) provision for (recovery of) income taxes, and iii) interest expense and financing costs. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure used by management and other users of our financial statements including our lenders and the investors, to assess the financial performance of our business without regard to financing methods or capital structure.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding and deducting, as applicable, certain expenses, costs, charges or benefits incurred in such period which in management's view are either not indicative of underlying business performance or impact the ability to assess the operating performance of our business, including i) unrealized foreign exchange loss on foreign currency forward contracts ii) unrealized loss on embedded derivatives iii) restructuring costs iv) impairment of investments, and vi) share based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

(2) Backlog

Backlog is the dollar sum of revenue that is expected to be recognized from firm customer contracts. Backlog is indicative of firm future revenue streams; however, it does not provide a guarantee of future net income and provides no information about the timing of future revenue.

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,000 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is a leading partner in the pursuit of viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. MDA has a track record of making space ambitions come true, and enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final long form prospectus of the Company dated April 1, 2021. MDA does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

LINKS

www.mda.space

https://mda-en.investorroom.com/

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

RECONCILIATON OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income or loss to EBITDA (1) and Adjusted EBITDA(1):





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

















(in millions of Canadian dollars)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss (income) $ 4.0 $ (1.9) $ 2.3 $ (23.6) Depreciation and amortization

5.8

6.9

17.4

17.7 Amortization of intangible assets

13.9

14.7

42.3

28.5 Income tax expense (recovery)

4.4

(0.7)

8.4

8.8 Finance costs

5.7

12.9

30.0

22.7 EBITDA(1) $ 33.8 $ 31.9 $ 100.4 $ 54.1 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)

(2.8)

(0.5)

2.5

1.5 Unrealized loss (gain) on embedded derivatives

(1.5)

(2.3)

(1.3)

(3.1) Restructuring costs

—

1.2

(0.9)

4.2 Acquisition costs

—

—

—

12.3 Loss related to Jupiter 3

—

4.8

—

10.3 Impairment

—

—

—

16.4 Share based compensation

2.3

—

9.6

1.0 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 31.8 $ 35.1 $ 110.3 $ 96.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 29% 36% 31% 31%

























(1) As defined above in ""Non-IFRS Financial Measures"

MDA Ltd.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021

(In millions of Canadian dollars except per share figures)





Three months

ended

September 30, Three months

ended

September 30, Nine months

ended

September 30, April 8, 2020

to

September 30,



2021 2020 2021 2020



















Revenue

$ 111.3 $ 98.4 $ 361.4 $ 195.4



















Cost of revenue

















Materials, labour and subcontractors



(66.1)

(61.0)

(221.6)

(123.9) Depreciation and amortization of assets

(5.8)

(6.9)

(17.4)

(11.0) Gross profit



39.4

30.5

122.4

60.5



















Operating expenses

















Selling, general and administration



(15.1)

(15.2)

(41.2)

(30.8) Research and development, net



(7.5)

(2.6)

(12.8)

(3.2) Amortization of intangible assets



(13.9)

(14.7)

(42.3)

(28.2) Share-based compensation



(2.3)

—

(9.6)

— Operating income (loss)



0.6

(2.0)

16.5

(1.7)



















Other income (expenses)

















Government grant income



9.1

11.1

24.0

33.2 Unrealized gain on financial instruments



1.5

2.3

1.3

3.1 Foreign exchange gain (loss)



2.9

0.1

(2.0)

0.6 Finance costs



(5.7)

(12.9)

(30.0)

(20.7) Other



—

(1.2)

0.9

(16.1) Income (loss) before income taxes

8.4

(2.6)

10.7

(1.6)



















Income tax recovery (expense)



(4.4)

0.7

(8.4)

(3.1) Net income (loss)



4.0

(1.9)

2.3

(4.7)



















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations

0.1

(2.1)

1.1

0.2 Remeasurement gain on defined benefit plans

—

—

—

(11.5) Total comprehensive income (loss)

4.1

(4.0) $ 3.4 $ (16.0)



















Earnings (loss) per share:

















Basic

$ 0.03 $ (0.02) $ 0.02 $ (0.06) Diluted



0.03

(0.02)

0.02

(0.06)



















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic

118,691,624 80,634,307 106,137,609 80,627,554 Diluted

128,492,429 80,634,307 113,578,887 80,627,554























MDA Ltd.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(b) (In millions of Canadian dollars)

As at September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020













Assets











Current assets:











Cash and equivalents

$ 88.0

$ 78.6 Trade and other receivables



196.3



158.0 Inventories



8.2



6.5 Income taxes receivable



58.0



72.4 Other current assets



21.4



12.2





371.9



327.7 Non-current assets:











Property, plant and equipment



91.6



69.3 Right-of-use assets



14.9



22.0 Intangible assets



572.3



589.0 Goodwill



419.9



419.9 Deferred income tax assets



19.3



11.2 Other non-current assets



15.0



16.1 Total assets

$ 1,504.9

$ 1,455.2













Liabilities and shareholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 75.8

$ 65.7 Income taxes payable



17.4



22.7 Contract liabilities



84.7



73.3 Provisions



4.0



17.8 Current portion of net employee benefit payable



32.7



32.0 Current portion of lease liabilities



7.4



7.8 Current portion of long-term debt



—



22.0 Other current liabilities



1.2



1.1





223.2



242.4 Non-current liabilities:











Net employee defined benefit payable



45.9



43.6 Lease liabilities



7.9



12.7 Long-term debt



144.8



537.7 Deferred income tax liabilities



141.6



158.7 Other non-current liabilities



2.4



2.7 Total liabilities



565.8



997.8













Shareholders' equity











Common shares



950.7



480.4 Contributed surplus



12.9



4.9 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(9.5)



(10.6) Deficit



(15.0)



(17.3) Total equity



939.1



457.4













Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,504.9

$ 1,455.2















MDA Ltd.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



Note Common shares Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

income (loss) Deficit Total

shareholders'

equity Number1 Amount As at January 1, 2021

80,735,983 $ 480.4 $ 4.9 $ (10.6) $ (17.3) $ 457.4 Share capital issued 15 37,955,641

470.3

—

—

—

470.3 Net income

—

—

—

—

2.3

2.3 Other comprehensive income

—

—

—

1.1

—

1.1 Share-based compensation 13 —

—

8.0

—

—

8.0 As at September 30, 2021

118,691,624 $ 950.7 $ 12.9 $ (9.5) $ (15.0) $ 939.1

























As at April 8, 2020

80,620,000 $ 479.7 $ — $ — $ — $ 479.7 Share capital issued

101,999

0.6

—

—

—

0.6 Net loss

—

—

—

—

(4.7)

(4.7) Other comprehensive loss

—

—

—

(11.3)

—

(11.3) As at September 30, 2020

80,721,999 $ 480.3 $ — $ (11.3) $ (4.7) $ 464.3

MDA Ltd.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021

(In millions of Canadian dollars)



Three months

ended

September 30, Three months

ended

September 30, Nine months

ended

September 30, April 8, 2020

to

September 30,

2021 2020

2021

2021 Cash flows from operating activities















Income before income taxes $ 8.4 $ (2.6) $ 10.7 $ (1.6) Adjustments:















Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

2.3

1.6

6.1

1.8 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2.2

3.0

7.9

4.8 Amortization of intangible assets

15.2

17.0

45.7

32.7 Share-based compensation expense

2.3

—

9.6

— Investment tax credits accrued during the period

(4.1)

(4.1)

(13.3)

(9.2) Finance Costs

5.7

12.9

30.0

11.6 Unrealized gain on financial instruments

(1.5)

(2.3)

(1.3)

(3.1) Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Trade and other receivables

(25.0)

52.3

(38.0)

32.1 Inventories

(2.0)

(0.6)

(1.7)

(1.1) Other assets

(4.4)

(1.6)

(8.7)

0.6 Trade and other payables

1.0

(4.1)

1.6

(25.2) Contract liabilities

2.7

3.2

11.4

11.1 Employee benefits

(1.2)

0.8

2.2

2.1 Provisions

(1.0)

(1.3)

(13.8)

(0.9) Other liabilities

(0.4)

(1.8)

(0.2)

(4.7)



0.2

72.4

48.2

51.0 Interest paid

(1.1)

(5.1)

(15.5)

(11.1) Income tax received (paid)

0.4

(0.7)

0.3

0.6 Net cash from (used in) operating activities

(0.5)

66.6

33.0

40.5

















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment

(25.7)

(0.9)

(30.2)

(1.8) Purchase/development of intangible assets

(4.6)

(2.2)

(27.4)

(4.9) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets

2.0

—

2.0



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—

—

—

(996.0) Net cash used in investing activities

(28.3)

(3.1)

(55.6)

(1,002.7)

















Cash flows from financing activities















Repayments of long-term debt

—

(5.4)

(424.1)

(5.4) Payment of lease liability (principal portion)

(2.2)

(1.9)

(6.0)

(3.8) Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of costs

—

—

462.6

480.4 Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs

—

—

—

569.6 Payment of share-based compensation

—

—

(1.6)

— Net cash provided by financing activities

(2.2)

(7.3)

30.9

1,040.8

















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(31.0)

56.2

8.3

78.6 Net foreign exchange difference

0.1

(2.1)

1.1

(2.3) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

118.9

22.2

78.6

— Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 88.0 $ 76.3 $ 88.0 $ 76.3

























CALENDAR Q3 2020 CONSTRUCTION

The Company has presented below a construction of the figures used in this document that are for the three months ended September 30, 2020. To obtain these figures, management used the Predecessor Annual Financial Statements as a starting point, and then added the activity recorded between April 8, 2020 to September 30, 2020 in order to arrive at the figures below.

Selected financial information

(in millions of Canadian dollars) January 1 –

April 7, 2020

April 8 –

September 30,

2020 January 1 –

September 30,

2020









Revenues $ 115.9 $ 195.4

$ 311.3 Gross profit $ 27.9 $ 60.5

$ 88.7 Gross profit percentage 24% 31% 28% EBITDA(1) $ (4.2) $ 58.3

$ 54.1 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 18.7 $ 75.0

$ 93.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) 16% 38% 30% Revenues by Business Area:









Geointelligence $ 49.8 $ 87.1

$ 136.9 Robotics & Space Operations

30.0

57.4 87.4 Satellite Systems

36.1

50.9 87.0 Consolidated revenues $ 115.9 $ 195.4

$ 311.3

Results of operations

(in millions of Canadian dollars)

January 1 –

April 7,

2020

April 8 –

September 30,

2020 January 1 –

September 30,

2020









Revenues $ 115.9 $ 195.4

$ 311.3 Direct materials, labour and others 81.0

123.9 204.9 Depreciation and amortization

7.0

11.0 17.7 Gross profit $ 27.9 $ 60.5

$ 88.7 Operating expenses:









Selling, general & administration $ 16.2 $ 30.8

$ 47.0 Research & development

1.4

3.2 4.6 Amortization of intangible assets

—

28.2 28.5 Share based compensation

1.0

— 1.0 Total operating expenses $ 18.6 $ 62.2

$ 81.1 Operating income (loss)

9.3

(1.7) 7.6 Other expense (income), net

20.5

(20.8) (0.3) Finance costs

2.0

20.7 22.7 Income (loss) before income taxes

(13.2)

(1.6) (14.8) Income tax expense (recovery)

5.7

3.1 8.8 Net income (loss) $ (18.9) $ (4.7)

$ (23.6)

