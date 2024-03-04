MDA LTD. TO BE ADDED TO S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

BRAMPTON, ON, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced that the Company will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index (Industrials sector) prior to the open of trading on March 18, 2024. The S&P/TSX Composite Index includes the largest and most liquid publicly traded companies in Canada, and represents the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets.

"Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index is an important milestone in our life as a public company, reflecting our record of delivering consistent and strong revenue and profitability growth as a leading space mission partner," said MDA CEO Mike Greenley. "I want to thank our entire team of more than 3,000 talented employees for their hard work and dedication to get us to this point, and look forward to reaching a broader group of investors as we continue to deliver value for our shareholders."

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 3,000 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars. For more information, please visit MDA's website at www.mda.space.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in MDA's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. MDA does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter: twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: facebook.com/MDAspace

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

YouTube: youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: instagram.com/MDA_space

SOURCE MDA Ltd.

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT, Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT, Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-401-3230, [email protected]