MDA Ltd. Announces Closing of Over-Allotment Option

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

BRAMPTON, ON, April 14, 2021 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. ("MDA" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the burgeoning global space industry, today announced that, further to its recently completed initial public offering of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company (the "Offering"), the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined below) to purchase up to an additional 4,285,725 Common Shares at a price of $14.00 per Common Share (the "Over-Allotment Option") was exercised in full, generating additional gross proceeds to the company of approximately $60 million.

Pursuant to the Offering, MDA issued 28,571,500 Common Shares at a price of $14.00 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $400 million.

The Common Shares began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 7, 2021 under the symbol "MDA".

Following the closing of the Over-Allotment Option, there are 119,238,920 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley Canada Limited and Scotiabank, as joint bookrunners, with Barclays Capital Canada Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., as underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters").

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Copies of MDA's final prospectus are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act"), as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except to Qualified Institutional Buyers (as defined in Rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

LINKS

www.mda.space



SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MDAspace

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: www.instagram.com/MDA_space

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,000 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

SOURCE MDA Ltd.

For further information: Leslie Swartman, [email protected], 613-608-4845

Related Links

www.mda.space

