MDA extends satellite operations capability through contract award by the Canadian Space Agency

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - MDA today announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to provide satellite flight operations and data management services for the Agency's Earth observation and space situational awareness satellite missions.

MDA will provide spacecraft health monitoring and control, operational analysis, basic system maintenance, data order handling, image quality control and data processing and archiving for the RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM), SCISAT and NEOSSat from the CSA's Multi-Mission Control Centre in Longueuil, Quebec.

MDA has partnered with two leading Canadian space firms – Calian Advanced Technologies and Mission Control Space Services – to deliver this service.

The total estimated contract price is valued at CAD$36.6M excluding taxes and covers a three-year period, with an option to renew the contract for up to two additional years.

MDA was the Prime Contractor for the RADARSAT Constellation Mission, Canada's third generation radar satellite system. Since its successful launch in June 2019 and commissioning later in 2019, MDA has been providing satellite operations services on this mission. This contract will extend MDA's key role in RCM operations, and expands MDA's leadership in satellite operations.

SCISAT, launched in 2003, is an atmospheric research satellite that helps Canadian and international scientists improve their understanding of the depletion of the ozone layer, with a special emphasis on the changes occurring over Canada and in the Arctic.

Launched in 2013, NEOSSat (Near-Earth Object Surveillance Satellite) was the world's first space telescope dedicated to detecting and tracking asteroids and satellites.

Under separate contract to Canada's Department of National Defence, MDA also operates Sapphire, Canada's surveillance of space satellite which shared a launch vehicle with NEOSSat, as well as MDA's own Earth observation satellite, RADARSAT-2.

"This announcement is great news for the team at MDA. In addition to continuing to build on our decades long partnership with the Canadian Space Agency, this project will extend our key role on the RADARSAT Constellation Mission. It also continues to expand our portfolio of active operational services contracts with recurring annual revenue streams."

– Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer, MDA

"Calian is proud to partner with MDA and Mission Control Space Services to deliver this critical service to the Canadian Space Agency."

– Patrick Thera, President, Advanced Technologies, Calian

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,000 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

ABOUT CALIAN ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES

Calian Advanced Technologies solutions include satellite gateways and infrastructure for RF communications, telemetry, tracking and control systems, space science and earth observation. Calian Advanced Technologies provides leading-edge communication products for terrestrial and satellite networks. In addition, we enable our commercial and defence customers to deliver reliable, high-quality products and systems by providing them with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services. One of our key markets is satellite RF ground systems solutions for customers that have complex technical requirements. Our customers are leaders in their industries providing systems tailored to meet their demanding requirements, with practical solutions, delivered on time and on budget.

ABOUT MISSION CONTROL

Mission Control is a space exploration and robotics company with a focus on mission operations, onboard autonomy and artificial intelligence. We develop end-to-end robotic command and control software. Our technology allows customers to operate and automate systems deployed in harsh and remote environments – like Mars, the Moon, or even here on Earth – improving the autonomy, productivity, safety, and scientific return of missions. We are also committed to inspiring the next generation of explorers through our immersive technology-based education program, Mission Control Academy, which allows students to operate a real rover, as if it were on Mars. How can we help you navigate the newspace landscape?

