Creates world's largest high-volume manufacturing facility in its satellite class and adds 600 new high-skill technology jobs in Quebec

SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BELLEVUE, QC, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - MDA (TSX: MDA), a trusted mission partner to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced that construction is underway on a 185,000 square foot expansion at its satellite production facility in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec. Once completed, it will be the world's largest high-volume manufacturing facility in its satellite class, with capacity to deliver up to two MDA AURORATM digital satellites a day.

An initial order of 198 Telesat Lightspeed satellites, powered by MDA AURORATM technology, will be produced at the new facility, following Telesat's selection of MDA as the prime satellite contractor for the Telesat Lightspeed constellation. Telesat is the first of multiple MDA satellite customers moving to next generation digital constellations, as the market for space-based broadband networks and direct-to-device connectivity expands.

As part of its expansion, the company is in the process of adding 600 new high-skill technology jobs in Quebec to further accelerate its growth as the global space economy is set to expand to US$1.8 trillion in the next decade.

The new facility is designed to be a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified building. The production line is expected to be operational in the second half of 2025.

"The global satellite market is at an inflection point as satellite operators and customers shift to digital solutions like MDA AURORATM that offer greater performance and flexibility at a significantly lower cost. Our strategic investments in expanding our satellite production facility and team are ideally timed to solidify our market leadership position and expand the export and growth opportunities for the Canadian space industry in Quebec and across the country."

— Mike Greenley, CEO, MDA

"Our government is focused on Canadians, and with Lightspeed, Telesat and MDA are designing and manufacturing the largest space program in Canadian history – creating thousands of jobs, growing our economy, and getting high-speed internet to Canadians. Together, we're putting Canada, Canadian innovation and talent at the forefront of a new global opportunity."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"This is good news for our economy. Not only are we consolidating 650 existing jobs, but we are also creating close to 1,000 high-paying jobs in a cutting-edge sector. It is also a strategic project for Québec. The message we are sending today with the Telesat/MDA project is that Québec continues to make its mark. The future of aerospace is happening right here in Québec!"

— François Legault, Premier of Québec

"Canada is a global leader in the new space economy. We're proud that Telesat's Lightspeed LEO constellation will be built by MDA, right here in Canada. Government support for the space sector will have a significant impact on the growing network of Canadian suppliers and talent – bolstering Canada's leadership as the sector continues to flourish."

— The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"This satellite network is an effective way to provide high-speed telecommunications across all regions of Quebec. We are proud to support these two companies as they drive technological innovation, helping to position Québec as a true space industry leader. And we are even prouder to see that companies are locating here to take advantage of all that Québec has to offer!"

— Christine Fréchette, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region

"High-speed Internet is no longer a luxury—it is a necessity. Today's investment in Telesat's Lightspeed project, with industry-leading satellites built in Canada by MDA, will help the federal government achieve its goal of connecting all Canadians, to high-speed Internet by 2030 so that they get better access to the services they need, no matter where they live."

— The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

ABOUT MDA SPACE

Building the space between proven and possible, MDA Space (TSX:MDA) is a trusted mission partner to the global space industry. A robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 3,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission – bringing to bear a one-of-a-kind mix of experience, engineering excellence and wide-eyed wonder that's been in our DNA since day one. For those who dream big and push boundaries on the ground and in the stars to change the world for the better, we'll take you there. For more information, visit mda.space .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward–looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward–looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in MDA's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. MDA does not undertake any obligation to update such forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOCIAL MEDIA

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

X: www.twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MDAspace

YouTube: www.youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: www.instagram.com/MDA_space

SOURCE MDA Space

MEDIA CONTACT: Amy MacLeod, Vice President, Corporate Communications, 613-796-6937, [email protected]; INVESTOR CONTACT: Shereen Zahawi, Senior Director, Investor Relations, 647-401-3230, [email protected]