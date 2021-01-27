MDA appoints new Vice-President of Satellite Systems

Mr. Khouri has an extensive 25-year career in general management, corporate and business development, strategy, product management and marketing. He is a proven leader with a strong track record building and transforming global organizations, developing and implementing winning growth strategies, and executing and integrating acquisitions and business ventures.

Mr. Khouri joins MDA from Northrop Grumman where he has worked since 2007. He most recently held the position of Vice President, Commercial Satellites and managed P&L, daily operations and new business development.

From 2000 to 2006, Mr. Khouri was at Intelsat, the world's largest fixed satellite services company where he held several senior positions culminating as Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development & Global Marketing. During that period, Mr. Khouri was instrumental in shaping Intelsat's strategy and led the company's worldwide corporate development and marketing efforts.

In his early career, Mr. Khouri worked in various engineering and product management roles for Mitsubishi Electric America, PanAmSat and GTE Spacenet. Fluent in English, French and Arabic, he holds a Bachelor and Master of Electrical Engineering as well as an Executive Master of Science in Management.

MDA also congratulates outgoing Vice President of Satellite Systems, Joanna Boshouwers, who is retiring after more than 35 years with MDA, including at predecessor companies SPAR and EMS. Ms. Boshouwers will stay on until March 31, 2021, in order to ensure a smooth transition for customers, partners, suppliers and staff.

QUOTE

"We are excited that Amer is joining our team. With his impressive career and track record of success in building global organizations, developing and implementing winning growth strategies, and improving customer relationships, we confident that he will bring new perspectives and opportunities to our Satellite Systems business."

– Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer, MDA

LINKS

www.mda.space



SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/MDA_space

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MDAspace

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/mdaspace

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/mdaspace

Instagram: www.instagram.com/MDA_space



ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,000 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

SOURCE MDA

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Leslie Swartman, [email protected], 613-608-4845

Related Links

https://mda.space

