MDA Appoints Geointelligence Business Leader

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - MDA is pleased to welcome Dr. Minda Suchan to the leadership team as Vice President, Geointelligence, effective immediately. As the leader for this business area, Dr. Suchan will be responsible for all of the Geointelligence business area activity as this team focuses on growth.

Dr. Suchan has an established track record in the US defence and intelligence community with experience in technology portfolio investments, engineering management, program execution, strategy and business development, and acquisition integration, while leveraging innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Between 2001-2011, Dr. Suchan held a number of roles within the Space and Airborne Systems group at Raytheon Company, beginning as a senior physics engineer specializing in novel electro-optical sensors, serving as National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Technology Fellow at various government sites, and holding progressively senior positions in business development and strategy in the area of radar, EO/IR and emerging intelligence solutions.

At ITT Exelis between 2011-2014, Dr. Suchan was responsible for capturing new business opportunities in the area of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and served as a leader at its Center for Innovation, Technology and Development where she coordinated a multifunctional team involving advocacy, planning and analysis, strategic operations, corporate strategy, investment innovation development and marketing communications.

Following Exelis' acquisition by Harris Corporation in 2015, Dr. Suchan served as Executive Director of Geospatial Government Systems and Vice President of Strategy, Business Development & Technology.

In 2020, she became the Managing Director of Riverside Research, a not-for-profit government research & development centre where she led a team of program managers and engineers focused on advancing national capabilities in the intelligence community.

Dr. Suchan earned a B. A. Degree from the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, MN, followed by a Ph.D. at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA.

"We are delighted that Minda will join our executive team. With her impressive credentials in the intelligence community spanning engineering, sales and business development, strategic growth initiatives and acquisitions, she will be instrumental in positioning our geointelligence business to achieve strong growth, particularly in the global Earth observation and analytics sector. We look forward to Minda's engagement with our workforce and broad customer community."

– Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer, MDA

