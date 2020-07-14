MDA appoints Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

BRAMPTON, ON, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - MDA announced today the appointment of Maria Perrella as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Martin J. Herman as General Counsel & Vice President, Legal, both of whom will join MDA's executive leadership team, effective immediately.

"I am delighted to welcome two impressive leaders to our executive team," said Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer of MDA. "Maria and Marty represent the right skill sets at the right time as we position the new MDA for continued growth and success."

Mr. Greenley also noted that these two executives, along with Tim Kopra, Vice President, Robotics and Space Operations, who joined MDA in early June, were recruited, hired and onboarded virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. "This speaks to our ability to continue moving forward, making critical decisions and ensuring that the business continues to meet our customers' expectations, even through these difficult times," Mr. Greenley noted.

Maria Perrella is an experienced executive who has established strong and effective relationships with CEOs, Board and Committee members, company executives, lending and capital market institutions and external professional advisors. Her skills include optimizing the performance of international, complex and growing businesses by identifying opportunities for financial gain and cost savings across all disciplines of the organization, at both public and private companies and in all financial and operational areas including acquisitions/divestitures, capital structure optimization, and strategic and operational planning. Ms. Perrella served as Chief Financial Officer at ATS Automation Systems (ATA.TSX) since 2008, as CFO at Arclin, and in increasingly senior financial roles at L-3 Communications Canada (formerly Spar Aerospace) from 1996 to 2007. Ms. Perrella graduated from York University's Schulich School of Business with an Honours Bachelor of Business Administration in 1988 and was certified as a Chartered Public Accountant in 1991.

Martin J. Herman is an expert in aviation and aerospace law, with experience in aircraft sales, financing and leasing; national and international regulatory matters; international trade; supply chain procurement; accident investigation and litigation; secured financing; bankruptcy and insolvency; and general corporate and commercial law. Mr. Herman most recently served as General Counsel & Head of Contracts from June 2019 to July 2020 at De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited. From May 2007 to June 2019, Mr. Herman held various positions of increasing responsibility within the Legal Services teams of Bombardier Inc., culminating in the promotion to Vice President and Head of Legal Services, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, in July 2018. Mr. Herman received an Honours Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from McGill University in 1994 and an LL.B. from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1997. He was admitted to the Ontario Bar in 1999.

About MDA

Founded in 1969, MDA is one of Canada's most successful technology companies and an internationally recognized leader in space robotics and sensors, radar satellites and ground systems, communication satellite payloads, antennas and subsystems, surveillance and intelligence systems, defence and maritime systems and geospatial imagery products and analytics. With a deep and diverse technology base, MDA's global reach and heritage serving government and commercial space and defence markets with innovative and iconic solutions is unparalleled. MDA operates from locations in Brampton, Richmond, Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, Houston and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.mdacorporation.com.

SOURCE MDA

For further information: Leslie Swartman, [email protected], 613-608-4845

Related Links

https://mdacorporation.com/

