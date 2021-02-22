MDA Announces the Appointment of Vito Culmone as its Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

MDA Inc.

Feb 22, 2021, 09:00 ET

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - MDA is pleased to announce the appointment of Vito Culmone as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Culmone will play an integral role on the executive team with his deep expertise in finance leadership and strategic planning. He will assume his new position at MDA in early March.

Vito Culmone (CNW Group/MDA Inc.)

Mr. Culmone brings 30 years of financial and operational expertise to MDA, having served as CFO for the last 14 years in a number of large publicly traded Canadian companies in a diverse range of sectors. He has a proven track record with a focus on building sustained shareholder value.

Most recently, Mr. Culmone served as CFO of  Element Fleet Management, the largest pure-play commercial vehicle fleet manager in the world, where he played a critical role in the highly successful operational and financial transformation of the company. From 2007-2018, he served as CFO at Shaw Communications, one of the country's largest cable and communications enterprises and WestJet Airlines, one of Canada's largest air carriers. Prior to that he held increasingly senior positions at Molson Coors Brewing.

Mr. Culmone began his career at Price Waterhouse, where he also completed his designation as a Chartered Accountant. He is a graduate of the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

QUOTE

"We are thrilled that Vito will be joining MDA. He has earned a stellar reputation with investors and the broader capital markets and is a proven leader with abundant energy and a passion for growing businesses and building outstanding teams." – said Mike Greenley, Chief Executive Officer, MDA

LINKS

www.mda.space 

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter:            www.twitter.com/MDA_space 
Facebook:       www.facebook.com/MDAspace
LinkedIn:         www.linkedin.com/company/mdaspace
YouTube:        www.youtube.com/c/mdaspace
Instagram:       www.instagram.com/MDA_space  

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,000 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

SOURCE MDA Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Leslie Swartman, [email protected], 613-608-4845

Related Links

https://mda.space

Organization Profile

MDA Inc.