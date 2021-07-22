MDA and partner Asia Pulp & Paper Sinar Mas Awarded Project of the Year & Named Judges Choice by Environment + Energy Leader magazine

Partnership uses satellite imagery to monitor forest cover

changes across APP's protected forest areas

BRAMPTON, ON, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly-expanding global space industry, is pleased to announce that the company and its partner Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) Sinar Mas have obtained top honours named a 'Project of the Year' along with receiving the Judges Choice award by Environment + Energy Leader magazine.

The collaboration deployed MDA's RADARSAT-2 satellite Forest Alert Service (FAS) to track subtle forest disturbances down to a few trees, allowing APP to monitor and react to forest cover change resulting from natural causes, illegal logging or encroachment.

Since the start of the project in 2016, MDA has acquired satellite data every 24 days, assessed it for changes against historical imagery, and provided 'Alerts' to APP for verification and action, mitigating forest degradation. All 'Alert' data is published and publicly available on APP's 'Sustainability Dashboard' (www.sustainability-dashboard.com/forest-monitoring).

Earlier this week, APP's Chief Sustainability Officer, Elim Sritaba, and MDA Vice President of GeoIntelligence, Dr. Minda Suchan, presented their work to address deforestation at the annual International Environment + Energy Leadership conference, attended by over 350 organizations in environmental sustainability, packaging, government and academia.

"MDA's commitment to advancing technologies is enabling ever-increasing diligence for environmental sustainability. Our partnership with APP has combined spaceborne radar imaging with land management responsibilities, which has resulted in APP adopting MDA's RADARSAT–2 satellite technology to provide a measureable benefit in Indonesian conservation forest management. MDA continues to be motivated to improve its world-leading technologies and capabilities that can be used to benefit the environment."

- Minda Suchan, Vice President of Geointelligence, MDA

"APP is committed to long-term and impactful forest protection through our Forest Conservation Policy. Partnering with MDA has allowed us to deploy innovative technology solutions to help protect forests and ensure a safe and sustainable supply chain."

- Elim Sritaba, Chief Sustainability Officer, APP

ABOUT MDA

Serving the world from its Canadian home and global offices, MDA (TSX:MDA) is an international space mission partner and a robotics, satellite systems and geointelligence pioneer with a 50-year story of firsts on and above the Earth. With over 2,000 employees across Canada, the US and the UK, MDA is leading the charge towards viable Moon colonies, enhanced Earth observation, communication in a hyper-connected world, and more. With a track record of making space ambitions come true, MDA enables highly skilled people to continually push boundaries, tackle big challenges, and imagine solutions that inspire and endure to change the world for the better, on the ground and in the stars.

ABOUT ASIA PULP & PAPER

Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) is a trade name for a group of pulp and paper manufacturing companies in Indonesia and China. APP is responsible for delivering quality products to meet the growing global demand for tissue, packaging and paper, with an annual combined pulp, paper, packaging product and converting capacity of over 20 million tons per annum. On any given day, APP's products find their way into the hands of consumers in various branded forms from all over the world. Ensuring supply chain integrity and commitment to the Sustainable Roadmap Vision 2020 are crucial to APP's operations.

ABOUT THE ENVIRONMENT + ENERGY LEADER AWARDS

For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

