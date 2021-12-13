OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) today announced the appointment of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC, Janus Capital Management LLC, and Jensen Investment Management Inc. as investment advisers for the MD Equity Fund. The change is effective immediately.

The change will not alter the funds' investment objectives or investment risk level.

Impacted fund Revised investment adviser structure MD Equity Fund Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC Fiduciary Management Inc. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Janus Capital Management LLC Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Jensen Investment Management Inc. Triasima Portfolio Management Inc.

For more information, please contact an MD Advisor* or MD Client Services at 1 800 267-2332.

* MD Advisor refers to an MD Management Limited Financial Consultant or Investment Advisor (in Quebec), or an MD Private Investment Counsel Portfolio Manager.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $58 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2021. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in its seven subsidiaries (the MD Group of Companies). It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

SOURCE MD Financial Management Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Yali N'Diaye, Communications Manager, MD Financial Management Inc., 367 995-8877, [email protected]

Related Links

https://mdm.ca/md-wealth-management

