OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) today announced the appointment of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC as an investment advisor to the MD American Value Fund and MDPIM US Equity Pool. The change is effective May 28, 2021.

The change will not alter the funds' investment objectives or investment risk level.

Below is the revised advisor structure:

Impacted funds Revised investment advisor structure MD American Value Fund Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC Fiduciary Management, Inc. MD Financial Management Inc. MDPIM US Equity Pool Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC Fiduciary Management, Inc. Janus Capital Management LLC Jensen Investment Management Inc. MD Financial Management Inc.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $57 billion in assets under management as of May 17, 2021. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in its seven subsidiaries (the MD Group of Companies). It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca .

* MD Advisor refers to an MD Management Limited Financial Consultant or Investment Advisor (in Quebec), or an MD Private Investment Counsel Portfolio Manager.

