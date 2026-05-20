OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) today announced the appointment of 1832 Asset Management L.P. as a sub-adviser for MD American Growth Fund, MD American Value Fund, MD Equity Fund and MDPIM US Equity Pool. These changes are effective on or about May 29, 2026, subject to the receipt of the prospectus.

There will be no changes to the investment objectives of the funds as a result of this change.

The revised MD Fund sub-adviser structure as of the effective date will be:

Funds affected Revised sub-adviser structure MDPIM US Equity Pool Pzena Investment Management Janus Henderson Investors US LLC 1832 Asset Management LP MD American Growth Fund Janus Henderson Investors US LLC 1832 Asset Management LP MD American Value Fund Pzena Investment Management 1832 Asset Management LP MD Equity Fund Pzena Investment Management Janus Henderson Investors US LLC Hillsdale Investment Management 1832 Asset Management LP

For more information, please contact an MD Advisor* or call MD Client Services at 1 800 267-2332.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $51 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2026. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns MD Management Limited. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

* MD Advisor refers to an MD Management Limited Financial Consultant or Investment Advisor (in Quebec) or an MD Private Investment Counsel Portfolio Manager.

SOURCE MD Financial Management Inc.

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