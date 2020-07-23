MD Connected announces virtual care partnership with Rexall

MD Connected to provide virtual consultations to visitors of Rexall.ca

TORONTO, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - MD Connected Ltd. (the Company or MD Connected), is excited to announce a new virtual care partnership with Rexall. Through the MD Connected virtual care platform, Rexall customers will have access to physicians for general medical consultations as well as specialists like Dermatologists, Psychiatrists, Pediatricians, Urologists, Internal Medicine and more. This partnership provides even more Canadians with the access to the healthcare they need, when they need it, through the convenience of their phone, tablet or computer.

"Rexall and MD Connected share a mutual vision to provide best in class healthcare to Canadians – this partnership paves a path forward to creating a seamless patient experience from start to finish," says Venky Weylagro, CEO of MD Connected. "We value the trust Rexall has placed in us to carry out an integral role in their customers' circle of care."

"Expanding our virtual care service offering with MD Connected is exciting news, giving patients the ability to access trusted and safe healthcare services when they need them most," said Nicolas Caprio, President, Rexall. "Patients will be able to seek out medical advice when it is most convenient for them, using video chat or phone to receive safe, effective and immediate care."

MD Connected is proud to be a trusted healthcare provider to support the medical needs of Canadians through the use of virtual care. Now, more than ever, MD Connected understands the importance of being agile to meet the changing needs of Canadians as we adapt to a new normal. With competing demands on our patients' time and the continued need for social distancing, the Company has increased service hours, introduced additional specialists and added doctors to ensure we provide efficient, effective, patient-centric care. We are committed to our patients and will continue to seek opportunities to advance healthcare in Canada.

About MD Connected

MD Connected Ltd. launched in 2017 with a mission to reduce barriers to accessing exceptional healthcare for all Canadians. MD Connected Ltd. is a virtual healthcare provider that uses advanced technologies, highly trained medical practitioners, and a secure telecommunications platform to conveniently unite healthcare professionals with patients. MD Connected has 26 telemedicine clinics and has conducted hundreds of thousands of virtual visits to date. For more details about MD Connected, please visit www.mdconnected.ca.

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth, dedicated to caring for Canadians' health…one person at a time. Operating over 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,500 employees provide exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca.

SOURCE MD Connected Ltd.

