MCW Group of Companies Announces Expansion in Ottawa

TORONTO, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - David Bellamy, and the Executive Partners of The MCW Group of Companies, are pleased to announce today that MCW's presence and services offerings within the Ottawa and National Capital Region have expanded considerably. This expansion enables MCW to provide our unique, broad suite of engineering consulting and energy management services to our Ottawa area and Federal clients.

MCW Consultants has a long and proud history of providing consulting engineering services, having expanded to cover all of Canada through 13 offices. In fact of our 450 person workforce, 200 men and women are within an hour of the Ottawa Valley with a track record of capably servicing our Ottawa based Client's needs. Our Ottawa presence is a very meaningful part of our corporate history. Responding to a prompt from Ontario Hydro in 1990 (after MCW completed a comprehensive turn-key deep energy retrofit in Ottawa of Place Bell in 1990), MCW Custom Energy Solutions was formed to provide performance-based, guaranteed energy management solutions across Canada.

James Raven, P. Eng. LEED AP O+M – an MCW Principal – who has recently transferred to Ottawa joins Dan Seth and Alan Caletti to round out our Ottawa Management Team. MCW is now more fully positioned to service our existing and new clients in the National Capital Region through our services offering that spans the entire lifecycle of a building portfolio.

Mr. Raven is a true ambassador of the MCW Companies' concept of the power of linked, interdependent engineering services:

M&E Consulting Engineering through MCW Consultants, with a focus on designing the building systems in the smart, energy-efficient facilities of the 21 st Century.

through MCW Consultants, with a focus on designing the building systems in the smart, energy-efficient facilities of the 21 Century. Engineered, Single-source Energy Performance Contracts through MCW Custom Energy Solutions, our proven model for quickly and effectively reducing the energy costs and GHG emissions in the buildings and district energy systems that comprise the public sector's vast asset portfolio.

through MCW Custom Energy Solutions, our proven model for quickly and effectively reducing the energy costs and GHG emissions in the buildings and district energy systems that comprise the public sector's vast asset portfolio. Performance-based Commissioning (Cx) to initiate and maintain sustainable asset operations over the long-term, which MCW renders through Cx teams specializing in LEED enhanced Cx (NC and EB:OM), new/existing building system Cx, and smart building Monitoring-based Cx.

The MCW Management Team believes that as we move out the Global Pandemic more now than ever we need to double down on the desire to make the "new" the best ever, and the "existing" the best yet! This cannot be done without the deep understanding MCW has with respect to how buildings systems deliver "Sunny & 22" to our indoor environments while moving our Client's facilities carbon footprint to the point of Carbon neutral and beyond to NetZero.

The MCW Group of Companies was established in 1964 and has built a far-reaching reputation for the delivery of Professional Consulting and Engineering Services and Guaranteed Energy Management Services. Our goal is to reduce our clients' environmental footprint by designing efficient, innovative, financially-viable solutions in their asset portfolios. With an emphasis on energy efficiency, sustainable design, and an appreciation for leading-edge building systems technologies, we strive to create and improve the built environments our clients operate, which in turn improves how Canadians live, work, and thrive.

