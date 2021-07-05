McMaster Innovation Park welcomes Hemostasis Reference Laboratory to the Park

The Hemostasis Reference Laboratory was formerly housed at the Juravinski Hospital. HRL provides non-diagnostic laboratory services, specializing in esoteric coagulation testing and custom assays. HRL's range of clients includes diagnostic and reagent manufacturers requiring validation support, to pharmaceutical and academic researchers. HRL has over 100 validated assays and multiple testing platforms.

Jeff Spence, General Manager at HRL, commented that his team is thrilled to join the community at MIP: "After searching for our new home, we were really impressed with the layout and design of MIP's lab space. It was an easy decision to relocate to the park. We are surrounded by a business community of leaders and have the resources we need to continue serving our clients, expand our services and thrive as a business," said Spence.

44 Frid Street is being renovated into 280,000 sq ft of Life Sciences Lab space for scaleup companies.

MIP is the only research and innovation park leasing completely renovated space designed for flexible and scalable labs. The operational direction is to ensure that the park continues to support scale-up life sciences innovation. The team is highly invested in attracting the most suitable tenants who will benefit from the park's on-going expansion which includes 1.3 million sq. ft. of labs and biomanufacturing space.

There is a growing demand for lab spaces that meet the technical and regulatory requirements for research and that support business scaling. According to Executive Director of Park Operations, Mark Stewart, this is a demand MIP can meet: Stewart commented, "MIP understands the complexity researchers and lab techs face in ensuring they maintain regulatory standards. Our commitment is to provide research facilities for both wet and dry labs that are not only comfortable but also meet international technical requirements. We are invested in providing a mixed used community that caters completely to our tenant ventures and park life", said Stewart.

About MIP

In addition to its current 700,000 sq. ft., MIP is pursuing a 2.8 million sq. ft. expansion to support scale-up life sciences innovation, commercialization and manufacturing, including 1.3 million sq. ft. of labs and biomanufacturing space. MIP, located in Hamilton, Ontario, is Canada's premier research and innovation park.

SOURCE McMaster Innovation Park

