McMaster Innovation Park Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Tran has played an integral role in the development of resilient mixed-use infrastructure in the Greater Toronto area and was instrumental in establishing the financial strategy, approval and management of a billion-dollar program funding for the waterfront precinct communities. She has a wealth of experience in development financing in both the public and private sector spanning over two decades in complex commercial, industrial, infrastructure, hospitality and residential projects.

"Sandra is an excellent addition to the team. She has the right kind of financial foresight, along with a deep understanding of what it will take to develop and manage a growing research and innovation park", commented Ty Shattuck, Chief Executive Officer at MIP.

Amongst her accomplishments are, securing $2 billion in public and private sector financing and $500+ million in multiple mergers and acquisitions. Tran's most recent achievement is establishing and fostering a lender and capital program to assist the organization in its next level of growth and development and she looks to take the same expertise and synergy to MIP.

"MIP's goal of developing the regional life sciences ecosystem is inspirational as the need to enhance health through innovation, research and new technologies in our region and abroad has become a priority. I am excited to join MIP and I look forward to help deliver its mission by leveraging my network and experience in collaboration with all stakeholders."

Tran joins MIP from Armel Corporation where she held the position of Chief Financial Officer. She will be replacing MIP's outgoing CFO Ruth Liebersbach, who announced her retirement last spring.

MIP is Canada's premier research and innovation park located in Hamilton, Ontario which supports scale-up life science innovation, commercialization and manufacturing. MIP is pursuing a 2.8 million sq ft expansion, on top of its current 700,000 sq ft, including a 1.3 million sq. ft. of labs and biomanufacturing space.

