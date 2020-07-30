McMaster Family Health Team selects VirtualClinic+ Telehealth Solution

McMaster Family Health Team ("MFHT") has selected WELL's VirtualClinic+ telehealth program as its preferred virtual care platform; thereby improving access for patients and giving its clinicians an easy and seamless experience of providing virtual care.





VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company or "WELL"), is pleased to announce that the McMaster Family Health Team ("MFHT") has adopted the VirtualClinic+ platform for virtual care and digital patient engagement. MFHT is part of the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario and provides primary care to over 40,000 patients across three teaching clinics that also train Family Medicine residents and health professional learners. WELL continues to strengthen its relationship with MFHT, who intends to expand its use of the VirtualClinic+ suite of products in the coming months to include in-clinic online booking, appointment reminders and mobile check-in.

"COVID19 has dramatically impacted how clinics operate, with virtual care becoming an indispensable tool for improving patient and provider safety and increasing access to care," said Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL. "We are pleased to support McMaster and its Family Health Team as they increase their use of virtual care and look forward to collaborating on further improvements to the platform."

MFHT is a leader in digital health innovation and adoption in Canada, having been a leading OSCAR EMR user for almost two decades and currently using WELL as its provider of OSCAR EMR services. MFHT has over 50 healthcare providers actively using the VirtualClinic+ platform, with more joining each week. Further, as a teaching clinic, MFHT is introducing its residents to virtual care and other digital patient engagement tools, equipping the next generation of physicians with the skills to leverage technology within their future practices.

"Virtual care has quickly emerged as an essential option for care in Canada, and our clinics and patients have been pleased with the care experience using VirtualClinic+," said Dr. David Price, Chair of the McMaster Department of Family Medicine. "I have found it to be incredibly simple to use for both myself and my patients, and as a progressive primary care clinic, we are excited to work closely with WELL on continuing innovations that deliver benefit to patients and clinicians across Canada."

(1) OSCAR is an acronym for "Open Source Clinical Application Resource", an open-source Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system developed by McMaster University's Department of Family Medicine to inspire collaboration between the wide spectrum of health professionals with the goal to drive downstream benefits to patient care.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest technology and trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates 20 primary healthcare medical clinics, is Canada's third largest Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier serving over 1,900 medical clinics, operates a leading national telehealth service and is a provider of digital health technology solutions. WELL is an acquisitive company that has completed eleven acquisitions and three equity investments. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2020. To access the Company's telehealth service, visit: virtualclinics.ca and for corporate information, visit: www.WELL.company .

